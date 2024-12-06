Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Playbook International Media Inc., a real estate investment platform crafted by industry experts to transform the real estate investment experience. This collaboration brings together Parvis's expertise in capital markets compliance, proprietary tools, and operational excellence with Playbook's extensive reach and data-driven platform to showcase diverse investment opportunities.

Parvis's platform provides Canadians with a new way to access real estate investments that were once out of reach, offering opportunities to participate in development projects and income-generating assets with smaller initial commitments. Partnering with Playbook combines their expertise, resources and the integration of both platforms to engage an even wider audience and strengthen their presence in the Canadian market.

"Partnering with Playbook allows us to connect with an audience of informed and engaged real estate investors through their extensive network of real estate agents who have built trusted relationships with these individuals, offering them tools and opportunities to broaden their investment horizons," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "This collaboration expands access for investors while providing issuers with a broader pool of capital opportunities that were previously difficult to reach, creating a more inclusive and accessible landscape for real estate investing in Canada."

Simeon Papailias, Founder of Playbook, shared, "By aligning with Parvis, we're providing Canadian investors with even greater access to high-quality real estate opportunities. This partnership supports our shared goal of empowering individuals to achieve their financial objectives through more diverse and innovative approaches to real estate investing."

This strategic alliance reflects Parvis and Playbook's shared commitment to democratizing access to institutional-quality real estate investments and supporting investors throughout their financial journeys.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

