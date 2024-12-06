Company recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2024 "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools."* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Every organization is thinking about GenAI and how to take advantage of the fast moving landscape, and we believe that begins with the best data infrastructure and integration foundations," said Dayle Hall, chief marketing officer at SnapLogic. "Gartner has placed us in the Visionary quadrant and we interpret that for our commitment to GenAI vision, customer success, and flexible hybrid connectivity. We are excited to continue our mission to provide customers with composable and flexible application integration and agentic capabilities that excel their business."

Recognized as a Visionary for the third consecutive year, the SnapLogic Platform for Generative Integration enables anyone to integrate applications, data, and APIs with a unified, intuitive natural language interface that doesn't require any coding knowledge. This allows enterprises to create next generation generative agents, assistants, and applications within the sample platform, which automates complex workflows, creates data pipelines, and orchestrates business processes that all flow of data across their organization.

By simultaneously replacing fragmented, legacy infrastructure, customers can transform enterprise operations to achieve greater business agentic value with SnapLogic. SnapLogic has already helped enterprises like Independent Bank, Spirent and its own finance team develop GenAI solutions via the powerful integration platform to save millions of dollars and countless work hours.

The SnapLogic Platform features SnapGPT, the first GenAI-powered data and application integration copilot that uses the power of LLMs to help users create and manage integrations using natural language prompts. In addition, SnapLogic's AgentCreator empowers users to design, deploy, and scale AI agents that augment human capabilities, streamline complex workflows, and unlock new business opportunities all within a single, secure platform.

