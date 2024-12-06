Novo Nordisk A/S: The European Commission approves the acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings and the related acquisition by Novo Nordisk of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 December 2024 - Today, the European Commission approved Novo Holdings A/S' acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (Catalent), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in New Jersey (US), as well as Novo Nordisk's subsequent acquisition of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S.

The agreement to acquire the three manufacturing sites was announced on 5 February 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

On 29 May 2024, Catalent stockholders voted to approve the pending transaction. Moreover, the acquisition has been approved by the authorities in a number of jurisdictions.

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to the fulfilment of further customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions. Novo Nordisk still expects the acquisition to be completed towards the end of 2024.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

