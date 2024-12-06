Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
06.12.24
20:05 Uhr
105,50 Euro
+2,58
+2,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2024 19:22 Uhr
Novo Nordisk A/S: The European Commission approves the acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings and the related acquisition by Novo Nordisk of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 December 2024 - Today, the European Commission approved Novo Holdings A/S' acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (Catalent), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in New Jersey (US), as well as Novo Nordisk's subsequent acquisition of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S.

The agreement to acquire the three manufacturing sites was announced on 5 February 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

On 29 May 2024, Catalent stockholders voted to approve the pending transaction. Moreover, the acquisition has been approved by the authorities in a number of jurisdictions.

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to the fulfilment of further customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions. Novo Nordisk still expects the acquisition to be completed towards the end of 2024.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com (mailto:idmg@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Company annnoucement No 93 / 2024

Attachment

  • CA241206_Catalent EU approval (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e21edf1f-f64d-4711-aced-7e1afeff9760)

