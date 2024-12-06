New to the Street Show 614 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 9:30 PM PST, Featuring HPB High Performance Battery AG With CEO Sebastian Heinz

New to The Street, the renowned financial and business television program, is excited to announce the premiere of Episode 614, airing tonight on Bloomberg Television at 9:30 PM PST. This episode features an exclusive interview with Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB High Performance Battery AG, alongside other groundbreaking companies: Banzai, PillSafe, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF), and PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV).

Episode Highlights

HPB High Performance Battery AG

HPB, a leader in solid-state battery innovation, is at the forefront of transforming energy storage with its groundbreaking technology. CEO Sebastian Heinz discusses the company's journey, unique production process, and vision for sustainable energy solutions.

Banzai

A leader in digital engagement, Banzai helps organizations connect with their audiences through innovative solutions for webinars, virtual events, and marketing. CEO Joe Davy highlights Banzai's Curate platform, which automates content creation and drives lead generation.

PillSafe

PillSafe is revolutionizing pharmaceutical care with "smart" technology that ensures secure medication delivery and patient compliance, addressing challenges like the opioid epidemic.

The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

SGTM leads the charge in environmentally sustainable practices, offering eco-friendly recycling, mulching, and other green solutions that contribute to a circular economy.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF)

Sekur delivers Swiss-hosted cybersecurity solutions, including encrypted email and messaging platforms, ensuring data privacy for consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV)

PetVivo introduces SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, a groundbreaking injectable device for managing osteoarthritis and joint ailments in companion animals. CEO John Lai discusses its adoption in veterinary practices across the U.S.

Where to Watch

Catch New to The Street Episode 614 on Bloomberg Television:

Date : Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM PST

About Us

About HPB (High Performance Battery):

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a young company specializing in the research and development of a new generation of batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme durability, and significantly improved environmental properties - and is already ready for series production thanks to an innovative production process. High Performance Battery Technology GmbH, based in Bonn, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen, Switzerland. Visit highperformancebattery.ch.

About Banzai:

Founded in 2016, Banzai empowers marketers with easy-to-use tools that connect them with their audiences, simplify event marketing, and foster meaningful relationships. Visit www.banzai.io.

About PillSafe:

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. Learn more at www.pillsafe.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC+: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading company in climate-reversing technologies and a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. Learn more at thesustainablegreenteam.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF):

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. Learn more at www.sekur.com.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):

PetVivo is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices for companion animals. Their flagship product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, is transforming the treatment of osteoarthritis in pets. Visit www.petvivo.com.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier media platform showcasing innovative businesses and industry leaders through its national broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The program blends comprehensive interviews, earned media placements, and impactful outdoor billboard programs, including iconic locations like Times Square. With over 1.9 million loyal YouTube subscribers, New to The Street provides unparalleled visibility for featured companies. Visit www.newtothestreet.com.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Media Relations, New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Stay Tuned for Opportunities to Consider

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on accesswire.com