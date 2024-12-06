Mission1st Group, Inc/Ardent: Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent Graduates From MissionLink's 2024 Cohort; Joins Esteemed Alumni Network

Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent , a leader in digital transformation, geospatial intelligence, and AI/ML for defense and national security, is proud to announce that Richard R. Zareck II, President and CEO has graduated from MissionLink , an exclusive nationwide network that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats.

Founded in 2010, MissionLink's mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities in NatSec tech to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors, and partners to solve the rapidly evolving national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors. For more than 10 years, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of National Security and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries and breakthroughs.

"We are proud to welcome Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent into MissionLink's esteemed alumni network," said Andy Lustig, cofounder, and Organizing Board member of MissionLink. "Our objective is to seed and accelerate innovation across the country, from Washington DC to Silicon Valley, and bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities - and 2024 cohort is certainly representative of the innovation and momentum happening in NatSec tech."

Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent was selected by world class technologists and thought leaders that serve on MissionLink's Board of Advisors, The Board of Advisors is at the core of MissionLink's trusted innovation ecosystem and includes industry and National Security veterans who are committed to its success.

Richard R. Zareck II , President & CEO of Mission1st Group, Inc/Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm: "We were excited to have been selected for MissionLink's prestigious 2024 cohort. This program and our graduation highlight our commitment to advancing national security and defense technologies through digital transformation, geospatial intelligence, and responsible and trustworthy artificial intelligence. Our teams directly support the critical missions of federal agencies like DHS, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Army, and Air Force. Being a part of this cohort exemplifies our capabilities in next-generation technologies that protect our nation. We look forward to collaborating with MissionLink, our fellow cohort members, and the broader network of over 700 alumni member companies worldwide."

Newly appointed Advisory Board members are: Major General Charlie Cleveland , former NGA & SOCOM; Lt General Mike Groen , former Marine Corps /JAIC; Tim Reardon , NextFed; William "Mac" McHenry , DIU; Kevin Higgins , former CIA; Andy Boyd , former CIA.

These six join the ranks of longstanding Advisory Board members who include: Maj. Gen. Aaron Prupas , former Air Force / MAVEN; Lt. Gen. Scott Howell , former JSOC; Bob Ashley , former DIA; Dawn Meyerriecks , former CIA; Chris Gladwin , Ocient; Mike Kushin , Parsons; Dr. Michael Capps , Diveplane; and Scott Herman , Maxar; Sue Gordon , former ODNI, NGA and CIA; Bill Crowell , former NSA; Charlene Leubecker , former CIA; Bob Gourley , former DIA; Bryan Ware , former DHS; Ellen McCarthy , former Department of State; Fran Landolf , former NSA; Will Grannis , CTO of Google Cloud; Jen Sovada ,; Peggy Styer and Jack Kerrigan of Razor's Edge Ventures; Tim Newberry , co-founder of BlackHorse Solutions; Wes Blackwell , Partner at Booz Allen Ventures; Jim Hunt , co-founder of Lavrock Ventures; Tim Estes , AngelAI; Jamie Dos Santos , former Cybraics Defense Corp; Gus Hunt , former CIA; Brian Hibbeln , former DoD; Alan Wade, former CIA; Dov Levy and Elma Levy , co-founders of Dovel Technologies.

Mission Partners for the 2024 cohort include: InQTel , Amazon Web Services , Carahsoft , Booz Allen Ventures and NobleReach .

MissionLink's Organizing Board consists of: MissionLink's cofounders Jeremy King of Benchmark Executive Search and Andy Lustig of Cooley LLP; Constantine Saab , former CIA senior executive, and Matt Devost of OODA Inc.

About Ardent

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium.

About MissionLink

MissionLink is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders, and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in cyber, AI, virtual reality, IoT, space and quantum science. MissionLink companies are addressing the?next?generation of threats across national security, healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, social media, life sciences, automotive and transportation, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. Backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from defense, Intel and homeland security sectors, MissionLink's trusted innovation ecosystem fosters access, insight, and opportunity to bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities. For more information, please visit the? MissionLink website.

