WKN: A3D648 | ISIN: GB00BNGDN821 | Ticker-Symbol: 27M
Hank Payments Corp: Melrose Group Withdraws Existing Takeover Bid

Resubmitting as an "Unsolicited Insider Take-over Bid"

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / At the request of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Melrose Group is withdrawing its existing takeover bid for Hank Payments Corp.

A new bid will be submitted as an unsolicited insider take-over bid. As per its early warning report Melrose Group's existing holdings in the company are in excess of 10%. Additionally, actions taken by Melrose Group, its attorneys and others may place the group's shareholdings well in excess of 20%.

Contact Information

For further inquiries, please contact:
Michael Trimarco
Principal Melrose Group
516-848-3388

SOURCE: Hank Payments Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
