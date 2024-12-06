Hank Payments Corp: Melrose Group Withdraws Existing Takeover Bid

Resubmitting as an "Unsolicited Insider Take-over Bid"

At the request of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Melrose Group is withdrawing its existing takeover bid for Hank Payments Corp.

A new bid will be submitted as an unsolicited insider take-over bid. As per its early warning report Melrose Group's existing holdings in the company are in excess of 10%. Additionally, actions taken by Melrose Group, its attorneys and others may place the group's shareholdings well in excess of 20%.

Contact Information

For further inquiries, please contact:

Michael Trimarco

Principal Melrose Group

516-848-3388

SOURCE: Hank Payments Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com