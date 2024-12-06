Hank Payments Corp: Melrose Group Withdraws Existing Takeover Bid

Resubmitting as an "Unsolicited Insider Take-over Bid"
NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / At the request of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Melrose Group is withdrawing its existing takeover bid for Hank Payments Corp.
A new bid will be submitted as an unsolicited insider take-over bid. As per its early warning report Melrose Group's existing holdings in the company are in excess of 10%. Additionally, actions taken by Melrose Group, its attorneys and others may place the group's shareholdings well in excess of 20%.
