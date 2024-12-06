Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 20:24 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

For immediate release

06 December 2024

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 July 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,929,790 that a market total of 200,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 944.84 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 31,049,676. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 31,049,676 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8734


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.