Victoria's Secret & Co. Awarded for Alabama Cotton Farms Collaboration and Adaptive Launch From the Anthem Awards

Victoria's Secret & Co. recently received a Silver Award in the Sustainability, Environment, & Climate Category for the Fourth Annual Anthem Awards thanks to a unique collaboration with four Alabama cotton family farms. In addition, VS&Co also received a Bronze Award for the launch of its 2023 Adaptive Collection in the category of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, they're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities.

In 2023, VS&Co embarked on a first-of-its-kind initiative to purchase cotton directly from four Alabama family farms - one Black-owned, and three women-owned. This marks a significant departure from traditional supply chain models in the fashion industry, which typically relies on intermediaries to ship, process, and sell in bulk. Rather, this direct and transparent relationship with cotton partners eliminates intermediaries, so farmers receive all of the proceeds from their crops which in turn supports their land, livelihoods, families, and communities for future generations.

In October 2023, VS&Co announced the launch of VS & PINK Adaptive, our first-ever collection of intimates for women with disabilities. We're incredibly honored to have launched the Adaptive Collection by closely partnering with industry experts and changemakers, including the Runway of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works toward a future of inclusion.

"This is a really proud moment for our company," said Melinda "Mel" McAfee, Chief Human Resources and Legal Officer, VS&Co. "These initiatives give us the opportunity to support women in meaningful ways through innovative programs that are making a positive impact in the world."

The Fourth Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. Anthem winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences judges.

For more information and to see all the winners, visit anthemawards.com. To learn more about these projects, review our 2024 Women's Impact Report here.

