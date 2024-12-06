Hatfield, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Hertfordshire SEO agency, Submerge, proudly celebrates its achievement of being named Finalists in four categories at the prestigious UK Search Awards. The multi-category recognition cements Submerge's reputation as an industry-leading SEO agency and search innovator, highlighting the agency's dedication to excellence in SEO, web design and digital marketing.





SEO agency Submerge celebrated being named finalist at December's UK Search Awards

The shortlisted categories include:

Best SEO Campaign - Submerge and Laithwaites

Best Use of Search: E-commerce - Submerge and Laithwaites

Best Use of Search: B2C SEO - Submerge and Laithwaites

Best Use of Search: B2B SEO - Submerge and Amtivo

This milestone highlights Submerge's impact in driving measurable results for its clients by staying ahead of industry trends and executing tailored, data-driven strategies. It has helped clients such as Laithwaites and Amtivo reach critical organic traffic milestones through creative and innovative SEO and content marketing solutions.

Founded by industry veterans Matt Bath and Lynn Wright, Submerge is a leading Hertfordshire SEO agency that has quickly positioned itself as an agile, client-focused agency. It combines technical SEO and content-based on-page SEO strategies with hands-on client partnerships. By blending creativity with strategic insight, Submerge provides impactful search marketing without the high overheads of larger agencies.

"Being shortlisted among the best in the industry is an incredible achievement for our team," said Matt Bath, Director at Submerge. "While we didn't take home an award this year, the recognition of our work by the UK Search Awards validates our innovative approach and the strength of our client relationships."

Director Lynn Wright added, "This acknowledgement fuels our passion for pushing boundaries in search marketing. It's a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to delivering impactful results. We are inspired to build on this success and continue to set new benchmarks in the industry."

As Submerge looks to the future, the agency remains committed to advancing its capabilities and exploring new avenues for organic performance growth and search innovation. The acknowledgement from the UK Search Awards is a stepping stone that propels Submerge to continue delivering exceptional service and results for its clients, both in the UK and globally.

The UK Search Awards, which took place on 4th December in London, UK, is one of the most prominent celebrations of innovation and achievement in search marketing. Submerge's inclusion among the finalists demonstrates its standing as a top-performing agency in the competitive UK digital marketing industry.

For more information about Submerge's award-nominated services, visit https://submerge.digital/.





Submerge is a leading Hertfordshire SEO agency and UK Search Awards finalist

About Submerge

Submerge is a leading web development, content marketing, PPC and SEO agency in Hertfordshire. The company works with major global and UK brands to deliver effective SEO audit services, enterprise SEO strategy, web development, content strategy, blog writing services, outreach marketing, PPC and social media that gets results.

