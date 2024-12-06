Jenner Law, P.C.: Jenner Law and Alex Davis Law Announce Filing of Landmark Lawsuit Against Cartiva

Lawsuit Claims Cartiva Knew of Implant Defects and Failed to Warn Patients

Jenner Law, P.C. and Alex Davis Law, PLLC filed a significant products liability lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Cartiva, Inc., and its associated corporate entities. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Maryland resident who suffered severe harm caused by the Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI).

The complaint alleges that Cartiva marketed and sold a defective toe implant that failed in approximately two-thirds of patients, as documented in recent independent studies. Despite high failure rates and reports of severe complications, Cartiva continued to sell the device until it was recalled on October 31, 2024.

The complaint highlights Cartiva's recall of the Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (Cartiva SCI), which was prompted by reports of alarmingly high failure rates, including implant shrinkage, loosening, and migration. These issues can lead to severe pain, bone loss, and the need for costly, painful revision surgeries among patients. According to the recall notice, healthcare providers were instructed to remove and quarantine any remaining implants and to monitor patients for new or worsening symptoms. The plaintiff, Robert Connor of Chevy Chase, Maryland, alleges that this recall underscores long-standing concerns about the device's dangerous failure rate and that Cartiva failed to act sooner, despite knowing about the defects and associated risks for years.

"Cartiva failed to live up to its promises and put profits ahead of patient safety," said Robert K. Jenner , founding partner of Jenner Law. "This lawsuit is about holding Cartiva accountable for the pain and suffering they've caused to patients who trusted their product."

The Cartiva SCI, marketed as a minimally invasive alternative to toe fusion for arthritis patients, has been found to degrade quickly, leading to pain, swelling, and the need for revision surgeries. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to provide accurate information to both patients and medical professionals about the risks associated with the device.

Alex Davis, lead attorney from Alex Davis Law, added, "Our client suffered not only from the physical harm caused by this defective implant but also from the emotional and financial toll of revision surgeries and ongoing treatment. Companies like Cartiva must be held accountable for failing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products."

The case represents a broader issue in medical device accountability, with claims that Cartiva knowingly withheld adverse event data and failed to address manufacturing defects. Hundreds and perhaps thousands of additional people have suffered similar injuries due to the failure of the Cartiva device. Jenner Law and Alex Davis Law urge anyone affected by the Cartiva SCI to seek legal advice.

About Alex Davis Law

Alex Davis Law , located in Louisville, Kentucky, specializes in representing clients in complex litigation, including defective medical devices and pharmaceutical negligence.

Contact Information

Source: Jenner Law, P.C.

View the original press release on accesswire.com