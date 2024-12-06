Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of HM Exploration Corp. ("HM" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based mining exploration company recently completed an offering of 626,227 common shares and an equal number of warrants. Its common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol HM.

HM is focused on precious and base metals exploration in Canada. The Company is current advancing the Devils Den Project, an exploration-stage property that consists of two contiguous claims totaling approximately 3,200 hectares, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company conducted an exploration program on the property in 2022, and four geochemical grids were established to identify possible buried mineralization in areas of possible anomalous gold, copper, and other minerals.

"With gold prices currently exceeding US$2,600 an ounce, early-stage exploration properties are increasingly attractive," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The CSE has an established history as an exchange of choice for mining exploration companies and we are pleased to list the shares of HM Exploration Corp."

"After three long years of hard work, the team at HM is thrilled to have its shares publicly tradable on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said HM's President & CEO, Nicholas Rodway. "With the growing demand for precious and base metals globally, we strive to uncover value through early-stage exploration in one of the world's safest and most prolific exploration jurisdictions."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232793

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)