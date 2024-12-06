Anzeige
U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Amended and Restated Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company (the "Company") for UniBank (the "Bank"), today reported amended and restated results for its third quarter with decreases in Gross Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans by $8.7 million each, reflecting loan charge offs against the ACL. These were all commercial equipment loans that had the principal balances fully reserved as of September 30, 2024. The Bank also amended and refiled its Call Report on the same day. The restatement did not have any impact on the Company's earnings.

As a result of the restatement, at September 30, 2024:

  • ACL to Loans ratio decreased from 6.59% to 4.70%;

  • Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $8.7 million to $17.4 million for the quarter;

  • Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $23.3 million to $32.0 million for the nine months ended;

  • Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets ratio decreased from 2.74% to 1.23%;

  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio decreased from 7.53%, 9.56%, 9.56%, 10.87%, respectively, to 7.22%, 9.33%, 9.33%, 10.62% respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Sep-24

Sep-23

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

8,270

$

9,362

$

9,616

$

26,917

$

28,346

$

37,652

Interest Expense

4,820

4,769

4,173

14,287

10,796

15,388

Net Interest Income

3,450

4,593

5,443

12,630

17,550

22,264

Provision for Credit Losses

19,479

2,966

158

22,445

158

26,411

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales

-

179

609

179

1,433

1,410

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

168

175

164

527

541

624

Other Non-interest Income

212

195

176

592

678

851

Non-interest Income

380

549

949

1,298

2,652

2,885

Salaries & Benefits

1,514

1,445

1,962

4,948

6,991

8,241

Occupancy Expense

205

189

187

586

541

729

Other Expense

1,568

1,629

1,120

4,381

3,126

3,712

Non-interest Expense

3,287

3,263

3,269

9,915

10,658

12,682

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(18,936

)

(1,087

)

2,965

(18,432

)

9,386

(13,944

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(3,983

)

(260

)

610

(3,921

)

1,986

(3,136

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(14,953

)

$

(827

)

$

2,355

$

(14,511

)

$

7,400

$

(10,808

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,466

5,477

5,466

5,466

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(2.73

)

$

(0.15

)

$

0.43

$

(2.65

)

$

1.36

$

(1.98

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Variance

Variance

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

Prior Qtr

Prior Year

Qtr End

Cash and Due from Banks

$

70,527

$

46,299

$

58,923

$

24,228

$

11,604

$

61,254

Investments

50,344

50,996

48,841

(652

)

1,503

51,346

Loans Held for Sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Loans

430,523

459,196

482,132

(28,673

)

(51,609

)

490,636

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(20,254

)

(17,680

)

(5,234

)

(2,574

)

(15,020

)

(25,950

)

Net Loans

410,269

441,516

476,898

(31,247

)

(66,629

)

464,686

Fixed Assets

6,078

6,140

6,577

(62

)

(499

)

6,438

Other Assets

32,387

27,676

20,978

4,711

11,409

26,325

Total Assets

$

569,605

$

572,627

$

612,217

$

(3,022

)

$

(42,612

)

$

610,049

Checking

$

86,708

$

88,860

$

105,770

$

(2,152

)

$

(19,062

)

$

100,135

NOW

5,233

10,925

14,588

(5,692

)

(9,355

)

13,504

Money Market

128,136

144,471

197,296

(16,335

)

(69,160

)

200,966

Savings

6,258

6,895

9,050

(637

)

(2,792

)

8,063

Certificates of Deposit

241,840

200,758

195,429

41,082

46,411

191,733

Total Deposits

468,175

451,909

522,133

16,266

(53,958

)

514,401

Borrowed Funds

50,000

54,000

8,000

(4,000

)

42,000

20,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

1,695

2,176

15

(481

)

1,680

5,551

Other Liabilities

2,710

3,387

3,901

(677

)

(1,191

)

8,678

Total Liabilities

522,580

511,472

534,049

11,108

(11,469

)

548,630

Shareholders' Equity

47,025

61,155

78,168

(14,130

)

(31,143

)

61,419

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

569,605

$

572,627

$

612,217

$

(3,022

)

$

(42,612

)

$

610,049

Financial Ratios

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Sep-24

Sep-23

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(10.30

%)

(0.57

%)

1.54

%

(3.30

%)

1.65

%

(1.85

%)

Return on Average Equity*

(96.78

%)

(5.29

%)

11.92

%

(31.24

%)

13.01

%

(14.53

%)

Net Interest Margin*

2.44

%

3.21

%

3.65

%

2.92

%

4.05

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio

85.82

%

63.43

%

51.14

%

71.36

%

52.76

%

50.36

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Well
Capitalized

Capital

QTD

QTD

QTD

Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

7.22

%

10.22

%

13.26

%

5.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

9.33

%

12.82

%

16.54

%

6.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

9.33

%

12.82

%

16.54

%

8.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

10.62

%

14.10

%

17.61

%

10.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

8.59

$

11.17

$

14.30

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Sep-24

Jun-24

Sep-23

Sep-24

Sep-23

Dec-23

Asset Quality

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)***

$

17,386

$

0

$

0

$

31,998

$

0

$

0

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

4.70

%

3.85

%

1.09

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

1.23

%

1.02

%

0.74

%

*** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)



