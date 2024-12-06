U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Amended and Restated Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company (the "Company") for UniBank (the "Bank"), today reported amended and restated results for its third quarter with decreases in Gross Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans by $8.7 million each, reflecting loan charge offs against the ACL. These were all commercial equipment loans that had the principal balances fully reserved as of September 30, 2024. The Bank also amended and refiled its Call Report on the same day. The restatement did not have any impact on the Company's earnings.
As a result of the restatement, at September 30, 2024:
ACL to Loans ratio decreased from 6.59% to 4.70%;
Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $8.7 million to $17.4 million for the quarter;
Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $23.3 million to $32.0 million for the nine months ended;
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets ratio decreased from 2.74% to 1.23%;
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio decreased from 7.53%, 9.56%, 9.56%, 10.87%, respectively, to 7.22%, 9.33%, 9.33%, 10.62% respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.
STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Sep-24
Jun-24
Sep-23
Sep-24
Sep-23
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Interest Income
$
8,270
$
9,362
$
9,616
$
26,917
$
28,346
$
37,652
Interest Expense
4,820
4,769
4,173
14,287
10,796
15,388
Net Interest Income
3,450
4,593
5,443
12,630
17,550
22,264
Provision for Credit Losses
19,479
2,966
158
22,445
158
26,411
Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales
-
179
609
179
1,433
1,410
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
168
175
164
527
541
624
Other Non-interest Income
212
195
176
592
678
851
Non-interest Income
380
549
949
1,298
2,652
2,885
Salaries & Benefits
1,514
1,445
1,962
4,948
6,991
8,241
Occupancy Expense
205
189
187
586
541
729
Other Expense
1,568
1,629
1,120
4,381
3,126
3,712
Non-interest Expense
3,287
3,263
3,269
9,915
10,658
12,682
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(18,936
)
(1,087
)
2,965
(18,432
)
9,386
(13,944
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(3,983
)
(260
)
610
(3,921
)
1,986
(3,136
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(14,953
)
$
(827
)
$
2,355
$
(14,511
)
$
7,400
$
(10,808
)
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
5,477
5,477
5,466
5,477
5,466
5,466
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(2.73
)
$
(0.15
)
$
0.43
$
(2.65
)
$
1.36
$
(1.98
)
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Sep-24
Jun-24
Sep-23
Variance
Variance
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands)
Qtr End
Qtr End
Qtr End
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Qtr End
Cash and Due from Banks
$
70,527
$
46,299
$
58,923
$
24,228
$
11,604
$
61,254
Investments
50,344
50,996
48,841
(652
)
1,503
51,346
Loans Held for Sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Loans
430,523
459,196
482,132
(28,673
)
(51,609
)
490,636
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans
(20,254
)
(17,680
)
(5,234
)
(2,574
)
(15,020
)
(25,950
)
Net Loans
410,269
441,516
476,898
(31,247
)
(66,629
)
464,686
Fixed Assets
6,078
6,140
6,577
(62
)
(499
)
6,438
Other Assets
32,387
27,676
20,978
4,711
11,409
26,325
Total Assets
$
569,605
$
572,627
$
612,217
$
(3,022
)
$
(42,612
)
$
610,049
Checking
$
86,708
$
88,860
$
105,770
$
(2,152
)
$
(19,062
)
$
100,135
NOW
5,233
10,925
14,588
(5,692
)
(9,355
)
13,504
Money Market
128,136
144,471
197,296
(16,335
)
(69,160
)
200,966
Savings
6,258
6,895
9,050
(637
)
(2,792
)
8,063
Certificates of Deposit
241,840
200,758
195,429
41,082
46,411
191,733
Total Deposits
468,175
451,909
522,133
16,266
(53,958
)
514,401
Borrowed Funds
50,000
54,000
8,000
(4,000
)
42,000
20,000
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure
1,695
2,176
15
(481
)
1,680
5,551
Other Liabilities
2,710
3,387
3,901
(677
)
(1,191
)
8,678
Total Liabilities
522,580
511,472
534,049
11,108
(11,469
)
548,630
Shareholders' Equity
47,025
61,155
78,168
(14,130
)
(31,143
)
61,419
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
569,605
$
572,627
$
612,217
$
(3,022
)
$
(42,612
)
$
610,049
Financial Ratios
Sep-24
Jun-24
Sep-23
Sep-24
Sep-23
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets*
(10.30
%)
(0.57
%)
1.54
%
(3.30
%)
1.65
%
(1.85
%)
Return on Average Equity*
(96.78
%)
(5.29
%)
11.92
%
(31.24
%)
13.01
%
(14.53
%)
Net Interest Margin*
2.44
%
3.21
%
3.65
%
2.92
%
4.05
%
3.83
%
Efficiency Ratio
85.82
%
63.43
%
51.14
%
71.36
%
52.76
%
50.36
%
*Quarterly results are annualized
Sep-24
Jun-24
Sep-23
Well
Capital
QTD
QTD
QTD
Minimum
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**
7.22
%
10.22
%
13.26
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**
9.33
%
12.82
%
16.54
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**
9.33
%
12.82
%
16.54
%
8.00
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **
10.62
%
14.10
%
17.61
%
10.00
%
Book Value per Share (BVS)
$
8.59
$
11.17
$
14.30
**Represents Bank capital ratios
Sep-24
Jun-24
Sep-23
Sep-24
Sep-23
Dec-23
Asset Quality
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)***
$
17,386
$
0
$
0
$
31,998
$
0
$
0
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %
4.70
%
3.85
%
1.09
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
1.23
%
1.02
%
0.74
%
*** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure
