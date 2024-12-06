U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Amended and Restated Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company (the "Company") for UniBank (the "Bank"), today reported amended and restated results for its third quarter with decreases in Gross Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans by $8.7 million each, reflecting loan charge offs against the ACL. These were all commercial equipment loans that had the principal balances fully reserved as of September 30, 2024. The Bank also amended and refiled its Call Report on the same day. The restatement did not have any impact on the Company's earnings.

As a result of the restatement, at September 30, 2024:

ACL to Loans ratio decreased from 6.59% to 4.70%;

Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $8.7 million to $17.4 million for the quarter;

Net Credit Charge-Offs increased from $23.3 million to $32.0 million for the nine months ended;

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets ratio decreased from 2.74% to 1.23%;

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio decreased from 7.53%, 9.56%, 9.56%, 10.87%, respectively, to 7.22%, 9.33%, 9.33%, 10.62% respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Sep-24 Sep-23 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 8,270 $ 9,362 $ 9,616 $ 26,917 $ 28,346 $ 37,652 Interest Expense 4,820 4,769 4,173 14,287 10,796 15,388 Net Interest Income 3,450 4,593 5,443 12,630 17,550 22,264 Provision for Credit Losses 19,479 2,966 158 22,445 158 26,411 Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - 179 609 179 1,433 1,410 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 168 175 164 527 541 624 Other Non-interest Income 212 195 176 592 678 851 Non-interest Income 380 549 949 1,298 2,652 2,885 Salaries & Benefits 1,514 1,445 1,962 4,948 6,991 8,241 Occupancy Expense 205 189 187 586 541 729 Other Expense 1,568 1,629 1,120 4,381 3,126 3,712 Non-interest Expense 3,287 3,263 3,269 9,915 10,658 12,682 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (18,936 ) (1,087 ) 2,965 (18,432 ) 9,386 (13,944 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (3,983 ) (260 ) 610 (3,921 ) 1,986 (3,136 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (14,953 ) $ (827 ) $ 2,355 $ (14,511 ) $ 7,400 $ (10,808 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,466 5,477 5,466 5,466 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (2.73 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.43 $ (2.65 ) $ 1.36 $ (1.98 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Variance Variance Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Qtr End Cash and Due from Banks $ 70,527 $ 46,299 $ 58,923 $ 24,228 $ 11,604 $ 61,254 Investments 50,344 50,996 48,841 (652 ) 1,503 51,346 Loans Held for Sale - - - - - - Gross Loans 430,523 459,196 482,132 (28,673 ) (51,609 ) 490,636 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (20,254 ) (17,680 ) (5,234 ) (2,574 ) (15,020 ) (25,950 ) Net Loans 410,269 441,516 476,898 (31,247 ) (66,629 ) 464,686 Fixed Assets 6,078 6,140 6,577 (62 ) (499 ) 6,438 Other Assets 32,387 27,676 20,978 4,711 11,409 26,325 Total Assets $ 569,605 $ 572,627 $ 612,217 $ (3,022 ) $ (42,612 ) $ 610,049 Checking $ 86,708 $ 88,860 $ 105,770 $ (2,152 ) $ (19,062 ) $ 100,135 NOW 5,233 10,925 14,588 (5,692 ) (9,355 ) 13,504 Money Market 128,136 144,471 197,296 (16,335 ) (69,160 ) 200,966 Savings 6,258 6,895 9,050 (637 ) (2,792 ) 8,063 Certificates of Deposit 241,840 200,758 195,429 41,082 46,411 191,733 Total Deposits 468,175 451,909 522,133 16,266 (53,958 ) 514,401 Borrowed Funds 50,000 54,000 8,000 (4,000 ) 42,000 20,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 1,695 2,176 15 (481 ) 1,680 5,551 Other Liabilities 2,710 3,387 3,901 (677 ) (1,191 ) 8,678 Total Liabilities 522,580 511,472 534,049 11,108 (11,469 ) 548,630 Shareholders' Equity 47,025 61,155 78,168 (14,130 ) (31,143 ) 61,419 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 569,605 $ 572,627 $ 612,217 $ (3,022 ) $ (42,612 ) $ 610,049

Financial Ratios Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Sep-24 Sep-23 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (10.30 %) (0.57 %) 1.54 % (3.30 %) 1.65 % (1.85 %) Return on Average Equity* (96.78 %) (5.29 %) 11.92 % (31.24 %) 13.01 % (14.53 %) Net Interest Margin* 2.44 % 3.21 % 3.65 % 2.92 % 4.05 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio 85.82 % 63.43 % 51.14 % 71.36 % 52.76 % 50.36 % *Quarterly results are annualized Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Well

Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.22 % 10.22 % 13.26 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 9.33 % 12.82 % 16.54 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 9.33 % 12.82 % 16.54 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 10.62 % 14.10 % 17.61 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 8.59 $ 11.17 $ 14.30 **Represents Bank capital ratios Sep-24 Jun-24 Sep-23 Sep-24 Sep-23 Dec-23 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)*** $ 17,386 $ 0 $ 0 $ 31,998 $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 4.70 % 3.85 % 1.09 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.74 % *** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

