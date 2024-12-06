Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EV2V | ISIN: CA68621J4019 | Ticker-Symbol: OGF0
Frankfurt
17.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,033 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANTO FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANTO FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 22:38 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Announces Resignation of Director

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), a provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed healthy and organic fruit and vegetable products today announced that Mr. Jeremy Kendall has resigned as a Director of the Company due to personal circumstances, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the entire Company, I want to thank Jeremy for his dedication and commitment since his appointment in February 2021. Jeremy's passion for organic and healthy foods, combined with deep industry experience has been invaluable as we have built our business and navigated our repositioning over the past year. Personally, I want to thank Jeremy for his invaluable advice and support, and more importantly his friendship. It has been an honour to have Jeremy on the Board and while he will be missed, I know we look forward to keeping in touch and soliciting his sage advice when appropriate." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and CEO.

With the resignation of Mr. Kendall, the Company's Board of Directors is now comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent and one of whom is not by virtue of being an officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Steve Bromley
Chair and CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
647 629 0018
info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.