Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), a provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed healthy and organic fruit and vegetable products today announced that Mr. Jeremy Kendall has resigned as a Director of the Company due to personal circumstances, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the entire Company, I want to thank Jeremy for his dedication and commitment since his appointment in February 2021. Jeremy's passion for organic and healthy foods, combined with deep industry experience has been invaluable as we have built our business and navigated our repositioning over the past year. Personally, I want to thank Jeremy for his invaluable advice and support, and more importantly his friendship. It has been an honour to have Jeremy on the Board and while he will be missed, I know we look forward to keeping in touch and soliciting his sage advice when appropriate." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and CEO.

With the resignation of Mr. Kendall, the Company's Board of Directors is now comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent and one of whom is not by virtue of being an officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Steve Bromley

Chair and CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

647 629 0018

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com