The original French version of Elior Group's (Paris:ELIOR) Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2023-2024 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 6, 2024.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group's website (www.eliorgroup.com Investors Regulated information Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Elior Group's 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

Annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports

Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and

The required disclosures describing the Company's share buyback program

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business industry, local authority, education and health welfare markets. With strong positions in eleven countries, the Group generated €6.053 million in pro forma revenue in fiscal 2023-2024. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.2 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents.

The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.

To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com/

