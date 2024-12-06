Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company") announces that, due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the "Postal Strike"), the information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.frnt.io/company/investors. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at shareholder services: 1-888-290-1175 or by going to Odyssey's website at https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/ and following the prompts to obtain their control number and then proceed to vote online at the following website: https://vote.odysseytrust.com/. Proxies should be completed by the voting deadline at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 10, 2024.

Beneficial shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, please contact the Company per the instructions below.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company (the "Optionees") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options will vest quarterly in sixteen equal installments, with the first vesting date being January 1, 2025. Each Option is exercisable, for a period of five years after the applicable vesting date, to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.50.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets platform that bridges traditional and web-based finance through innovative technology-forward solutions. The Company partners with financial institutions and crypto-native firms to deliver a range of capital markets services. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232842

SOURCE: FRNT Financial Inc.