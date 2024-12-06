Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 23:50 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AINQT CO., LTD: AiNQT Launches New Quantitative Trading Technology, Leading a New Era in FinTech

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / AiNQT, a global leader in financial technology, today announced a groundbreaking technological milestone in quantitative trading and risk management. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning, AiNQT continues to drive innovation in the field of quantitative trading, redefining the way Wall Street operates.

AiNQT has deeply integrated deep learning and reinforcement learning technologies into its trading algorithms to address complex market problems and nonlinear patterns. These technologies efficiently process high-dimensional, unstructured data, optimize strategies, and enable adaptive market adjustments. For instance, convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and long short-term memory networks (LSTMs) are used to uncover hidden features in market data, while reinforcement learning algorithms such as Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) and Deep Q-Networks (DQN) enable dynamic adjustments through policy iteration and value function approximation. These applications empower AiNQT's quantitative trading system to quickly adapt to market fluctuations, maintaining high efficiency and accuracy.

As a highlight of its technological innovation, AiNQT has developed a high-frequency trading system based on deep reinforcement learning. This system can adjust strategies within milliseconds, process market data in real-time, and optimize execution. In today's highly volatile stock market, this technology is particularly critical as it enables rapid responses to market changes, helping investors mitigate risks and enhance returns.

AiNQT's CEO stated: "We are committed to leveraging technological innovation to provide our clients with state-of-the-art trading tools and risk management solutions. With our high-frequency trading system, we aim to empower investors to remain competitive in turbulent markets."

In addition to improving trading efficiency, AiNQT has achieved technological breakthroughs in risk management. By utilizing Random Matrix Theory (RMT) and Topological Data Analysis (TDA), AiNQT's system removes noise from high-dimensional data and extracts meaningful market signals. These tools have shown strong potential in asset pricing, portfolio optimization, and analyzing changes in market structures. For example, TDA can identify cyclical behaviors in market data, helping predict market turning points and providing investors with forward-looking decision support.

To support these cutting-edge technologies, AiNQT has built an efficient distributed computing platform. The platform incorporates advanced cluster management technologies such as Apache Kafka, Apache Spark, and Kubernetes, combined with GPU acceleration and parallel computing. This enables rapid execution of large-scale financial simulations and complex algorithms. The architecture not only supports high-frequency trading but also ensures high performance and reliability under extreme market conditions, providing clients with a secure trading environment.

AiNQT's technological innovations are profoundly impacting the financial industry, not only enhancing trading efficiency but also equipping investors with more robust risk management tools. In the future, the company will continue its commitment to technological research and development, driving the intelligence and efficiency of financial markets, and helping clients achieve stable growth in an ever-changing market.

AiNQT - Innovation Shapes the Future, Technology Leads a New Era of Investment!

Media Contact
Company Name: AINQT CO., LTD.
Contact Person: JORDAN NICHOLAS PARKHURST
Website: https://www.ainqt.com
Email: support@ainqt.com

SOURCE: AINQT CO., LTD



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.