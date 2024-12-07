Anzeige
Samstag, 07.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2024 01:26 Uhr
Sendero Resources Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Change of Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") announces that Mr. Michael Wood has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company and he will be succeeded by Mr. David Cross who has been appointed as the CFO with immediate effect. Mr. Wood has also resigned a director and as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment of Mr. Cross is part of the Board's strategy to revamp the Company. Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA"), and is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, an accounting firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010. Mr. Cross brings extensive knowledge and experience in servicing mining and mineral exploration companies.

Mr. Wood was a founder of Sendero and has deep institutional knowledge which has been essential in stabilizing the Company in recent months. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wood for his efforts, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Sendero Resources Corp.
The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a number of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the east of the Peñas Negras properties.

Further Information
For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp,
Alex Gostevskikh, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@senderoresources.com

Cautionary Statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sendero Resources



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
