Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on December 6, 2024.
|Description of Matter
|Outcome of Vote
|The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows:
|For:
|Against:
|3,963,616
(93.43%)
|278,728
(6.57%)
|All nominees proposed by management were elected. Details of the voting was as follows:
|For:
|Withheld:
|3,959,396
(93.33%)
|282,948
(6.67%)
|3,959,396
(93.33%)
|282,948
(6.67%)
|3,963,396
(93.42%)
|278,948
(6.58%)
|3,963,616
(93.43%)
|278,728
(6.57%)
|4,233,716
(99.80%)
|8,628
(0.20%)
|4,233,716
(99.80%)
|8,628
(0.20%)
|The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:
|For:
|Withheld:
|4,233,724
(99.80%)
|8,620
(0.20%)
Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 16 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,700 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.
(signed) "Daniel J. Russell"
Daniel J. Russell, President
4248 Broughton Ave., Niagara Falls, Ontario L2E 0A4
Phone (604) 688-8271
E-mail: daniel.russell@synex.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232917
SOURCE: Synex Renewable Energy Corporation