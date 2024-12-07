Volkswagen's market position continues to face mounting challenges as its stock price dropped to €83.32, marking a significant 54 percent decline from its 52-week high of €128.60. The automotive giant's current market struggles are further complicated by escalating labor tensions, with the IG Metall union planning to extend its warning strikes from two to four hours across nine German plants next Monday. This development emerges against a backdrop of declining profit margins, with earnings per share falling sharply from €7.76 to €2.42 in the latest quarter.

Strategic Restructuring Plans

The automaker's management is pursuing significant cost-cutting measures, including the potential relocation of ID.Buzz production from Hannover to Poland, despite growing pressure from labor representatives. Analysts maintain an average price target of €110.20 per share, projecting earnings of €22.87 per share for the current year. These forecasts reflect the broader challenges facing the German automotive sector, which is grappling with structural changes and capacity adjustments in an increasingly competitive market environment.

