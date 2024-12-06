Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893229 | ISIN: US22284P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: CV5
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:02 Uhr
54,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0055,0013:03
53,5054,0006.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2024 22:12 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.: Covenant Logistics Group Announces Two-For-One Stock Split

Finanznachrichten News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) ("Covenant" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a two-for-one stock split of Covenant's Class A common stock and Class B common stock to make Covenant's stock more accessible to investors and employees. The stock split will be effected by means of a stock dividend to the holders of record of Covenant's Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on December 20, 2024, the record date for the dividend.

As a result of the dividend, each holder of a share of Covenant's Class A common stock will receive one additional share of Class A common stock and each holder of a share of Covenant's Class B common stock will receive one additional share of Class B common stock. In each case, the shares are expected to be distributed after the close of trading on December 31, 2024. Trading is expected to commence on a split-adjusted basis at market open on January 2, 2025. The stock dividend will not have any impact on the voting and other rights of stockholders.

About Covenant
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, "CVLG."

For further information contact:

Paul Bunn, President
PBunn@covenantlogistics.com

Tripp Grant, Chief Financial Officer
TGrant@covenantlogistics.com

For copies of Company information contact:

Brooke McKenzie, Executive Administrative Assistant
BMcKenzie@covenantlogistics.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.