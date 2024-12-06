AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LRGeneva, 6 December 2024Results of the ENR Russia Invest SA extraordinary general meetingAll motions proposed by the board of directors ("Board") of ENR Russia Invest SA ("Company") were unanimously approved at the Company's 6 December 2024 extraordinary general meeting. The approved motions were as follows:• Approval of the delisting of the shares of the Company from the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX").• Approval for the board of directors to proceed with all the steps necessary to implement the delisting of the Company's shares from the SIX.Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR, tel: +41 22 510 2626ENR is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ENR specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States.Additional information on ENR is available on the company website www.enr.ch