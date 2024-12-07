Ruul's Crypto Payments: 9 Months In, 30% Adoption and Counting!

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2024 / February 2024 marked a new chapter for Ruul as they rolled out crypto payments for freelancers , introducing a modern approach to financial transactions. After nine months, the outcomes speak volumes: this innovation is not just gaining traction but signals a broader evolution in how independent workers interact with financial platforms. With nearly one third of Ruul's payouts now taking place in digital dollars, this trend points towards increased acceptance and an ongoing transformation within the gig economy.

"Digital Dollar" Gains Momentum in Freelancing

Once seen as an unconventional payout option, cryptocurrencies are rapidly becoming mainstream "digital dollars". These forms of payout currencies are being adopted globally as quick, safe, and unrestricted alternatives to conventional methods. The freelance sector thrives on adaptability and international collaboration, making it uniquely positioned to leverage this change. Independent contractors located in areas where banking costs are high or access to services is limited have been at the forefront of adopting these new payout options.

Ruul's findings over nine months highlight both freelancers' agility and the trustworthiness of cryptocurrencies as an option to get paid for their freelance work. This achievement illustrates what many believe will become standard practice for payments across freelance markets moving forward.

What's Fueling This Transformation?

Various elements are propelling the increase of digital currency payouts in freelancing:

Swiftness and Reachability: Blockchain transactions are quick, often finalized within moments compared to conventional international wire transfers that may take several days.

Worldwide Accessibility: Digital currencies work across nations without requiring monetary exchanges, making them particularly appealing for global freelancers.

Changing Preferences: According to emerging freelancer payment patterns digital dollars are playing a significant role as the preferred method.

Eran Karaso, COO of Ruul, remarked: "Our freelance community has adopted this option more swiftly than we anticipated. It showcases not just their willingness to adapt but also the rising confidence in digital dollars. Crypto payouts are no longer an idea of tomorrow-they're becoming the norm."

Implications for the Freelance Sector

The gig economy workforce, estimated to surpass 1.2 billion worldwide by 2025, thrives on forward-thinking solutions. Digital currencies provide a mechanism for freelancers to receive fair and prompt compensation with fewer hurdles.

One wonders: Is the destiny of freelance work intertwined with digital assets? With acceptance rates steadily growing and technologies evolving to streamline crypto dealings, the response increasingly seems affirmative.

About Ruul

Founded in 2017 with the mission of perfecting the freelance experience, Ruul enables freelancers to sell their services to businesses in over 190 countries, acting as a merchant of record. The platform offers freelancers financial flexibility, while businesses benefit from efficient mass payouts and contractor management solutions. With a community of 100,000 freelancers and 25,000 businesses, Ruul facilitates collaborations with renowned global companies like Klarna, Toyota, and KPMG, solidifying its role as a key player in the freelance economy.

