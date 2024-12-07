Galapagos NV: Galapagos Announces Encouraging New Results from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy, GLPG5101, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ATALANTA-1 study in a heavily pretreated R/R NHL patient population demonstrate high antitumor activity and an encouraging safety profile in all NHL subtypes studied.

96% of patients received an infusion of fresh, fit, stem-like, early memory CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with a median vein-to-vein time of seven days, avoiding the need for cryopreservation and bridging therapy.

These data reinforce the potential of Galapagos' decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform to deliver fresh, fit cells, fast, driving positive patient outcomes.

Mechelen, Belgium; December 7, 2024, 18:30 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced additional data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ATALANTA-1 study of its CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, GLPG5101. The results, featured in an oral presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, demonstrate an encouraging efficacy and safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R NHL). Most patients in the study received GLPG5101 as a fresh, fit, stem-like, early memory CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, with a median vein-to-vein time of seven days.

"Shorter vein-to-vein time can lead to improved patient outcomes and remains an important unmet need in CAR-T therapy," said Marie José Kersten, MD, ATALANTA-1 Principal Investigator and Professor of Hematology at the Department of Hematology at Amsterdam University Medical Center. "I am impressed by the latest data on GLPG5101, which demonstrate a promising efficacy and safety profile. With a median vein-to-vein time of just seven days, GLPG5101 has the potential to offer speed and scheduling flexibility, comparable to off-the-shelf therapies."



"CAR-T therapies are highly personalized treatments that currently undergo a time-intensive manufacturing process taking multiple weeks to months. For many patients with rapidly progressing cancers, every day counts, and treatment delays can be detrimental," said Jeevan Shetty, MD, Head of Clinical Development Oncology at Galapagos. "We are steadfast in our commitment to bring innovation to cell therapies to address the most significant medical challenges. Our latest data at ASH strongly support the feasibility of our innovative decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform in delivering fresh, fit cells with a median vein-to-vein time of just seven days, driving positive patient outcomes."



The new ATALANTA-1 data are summarized below:

The ongoing ATALANTA-1 study included updated data on patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). As of the April 25, 2024, data cut-off, 49 patients received CD19 CAR T-cell therapy infusion, and safety and efficacy results were available for 45 patients and 42 patients, respectively.

High objective response rates (ORR) and complete response rates (CRR) were observed in the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 efficacy analysis set, split by indication: In patients with MCL, all 8 of 8 efficacy-evaluable patients responded to treatment (ORR and CRR 100%). In patients with MZL, FL, objective and complete responses were observed in 20 of 21 efficacy-evaluable patients (ORR and CRR 95%). In patients with DLBCL, 9 of 13 efficacy-evaluable patients responded to treatment (ORR 69%), with 7 patients achieving a complete response (CRR 54%). Of the 7 patients with DLBCL who received the higher dose, 6 responded to treatment (ORR 86%) with 5 achieving a complete response (CRR 71%).

Of the 15 minimal residual disease (MRD)-evaluable patients with a complete response, 12 patients (80%) achieved MRD negativity and remained in complete response at data cut-off.

The median study follow-up was 3.3 months for FL and DLBCL with a range of 0.9-21.2 months, and 4.4 months for MCL with a range of 1-24.4 months.

GLPG5101 showed an encouraging safety profile, with the majority of Grade = 3 treatment emergent adverse events being hematological. One case of CRS Grade 3 was observed in Phase 1 and one case of ICANS Grade 3 was observed in Phase 2.

96% of patients (47 of 49) received an infusion with fresh, fit, stem-like early memory CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, with 91.5% (43 of 47) achieving a vein-to-vein time of seven days, thereby avoiding cryopreservation, and eliminating the need for bridging therapy.

Strong and consistent in vivo CAR-T expansion levels and products consisting of stem-like, early memory phenotype T cells were observed in all doses tested.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

