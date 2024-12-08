London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2024) - Icona Capital, a leading alternative investment group, has acquired an island in the Maldives. The Island is renowned for its immaculate natural beauty and is also situated in excellent proximity to both - the international Malé airport and the domestic Maamigili airport, thereby offering easy accessibility for international travelers.







This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Icona Capital's return to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector. With its' unmatched track record of success and dedication to excellence, Icona Capital's acquisition further underscores its commitment to investing in unique and high-potential opportunities in the luxury hospitality sector.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this rare island in the Maldives," said Max-Hervé George, Chairman & current CEO of Icona Capital. "This investment aligns perfectly with our vision of creating unique and exceptional investment opportunities globally."

Max-Hervé George is also well-known for his previous success with Ultima Capital in the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, which he founded in 2013, leading it to a successful IPO in 2019 before its sale in 2023, and remains deeply passionate about hospitality and property development. "Our goal is to continue reinventing the concept of luxury as we did with Ultima", added George.

Icona Capital Group, founded by Max-Hervé George, is known for its strong entrepreneurial ventures, operating in various sectors, including Data Centres, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector.

