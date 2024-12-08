DDRPR: The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism to Unveil Caribbean Dome in NYC With Food, Music, Dancing & Costumes: "Taste of the Dominican Experience"

Minister of Tourism to Officiate Ribbon-Cutting & Special Announcements in NYC's Times Square (B'way & 45th) TODAY, December 8th at 4:00PM
Colorful Costumes, Authentically Caribbean Dome Experience, Food Tastings, Cigar-Making
Today, Sunday, December 8, 2024
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2024 / WHAT:
The official opening and ribbon-cutting event for the Dominican Republic's Grand Glass Dome will be in NYC's Times Square.
David Collado, Minister of Tourism, Dominican Republic, will officially cut the ribbon and deliver important remarks highlighting new info about the Dominican Republic and its tourism, which is predicted to reach a record-breaking 11 million by the end of the year.
The Minister of Tourism will also announce that New York is #1 in US visitors to the Dominican Republic with almost one million tourists this year!
The event will be Open to the Public December 8-15
EVENT ACTIVITIES:
*Culinary Tasting of signature Dominican dishes including sancocho, asopao, and morisoñando paired with tropical mango and chinola drinks.
Dance Performances featuring traditional merengue and bachata rhythm, a UNESCO-recognized cultural treasure.
Live Cigar Making Demonstrations by master artisans.
Raffles to win a dream vacation to the Dominican Republic
WHEN:
Official Inauguration:
Sunday, December 8, 2024
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WHERE:
Duffy Square
Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets
Times Square, New York, NY
DDR Public Relations
Dawn Dankner-Rosen 914-420-8219
Mackenzie Maher 914-806-6096
Dawn Dankner-Rosen
President, of DDR Public Relations
ddr@ddrpr.com
914-420-8219
Source: DDRPR
