08.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
DDRPR: The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism to Unveil Caribbean Dome in NYC With Food, Music, Dancing & Costumes: "Taste of the Dominican Experience"

Finanznachrichten News

Minister of Tourism to Officiate Ribbon-Cutting & Special Announcements in NYC's Times Square (B'way & 45th) TODAY, December 8th at 4:00PM

Colorful Costumes, Authentically Caribbean Dome Experience, Food Tastings, Cigar-Making

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Today, Sunday, December 8, 2024
914-420-8219

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2024 / WHAT:

  • The official opening and ribbon-cutting event for the Dominican Republic's Grand Glass Dome will be in NYC's Times Square.

  • David Collado, Minister of Tourism, Dominican Republic, will officially cut the ribbon and deliver important remarks highlighting new info about the Dominican Republic and its tourism, which is predicted to reach a record-breaking 11 million by the end of the year.

  • The Minister of Tourism will also announce that New York is #1 in US visitors to the Dominican Republic with almost one million tourists this year!

  • The event will be Open to the Public December 8-15

EVENT ACTIVITIES:

  • *Culinary Tasting of signature Dominican dishes including sancocho, asopao, and morisoñando paired with tropical mango and chinola drinks.

  • Dance Performances featuring traditional merengue and bachata rhythm, a UNESCO-recognized cultural treasure.

  • Live Cigar Making Demonstrations by master artisans.

  • Raffles to win a dream vacation to the Dominican Republic

WHEN:

Official Inauguration:

Sunday, December 8, 2024
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Duffy Square
Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets
Times Square, New York, NY

MEDIA CONTACT:

DDR Public Relations
Dawn Dankner-Rosen 914-420-8219
Mackenzie Maher 914-806-6096

Contact Information

Dawn Dankner-Rosen
President, of DDR Public Relations
ddr@ddrpr.com
914-420-8219



.

Source: DDRPR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
