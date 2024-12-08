DDRPR: The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism to Unveil Caribbean Dome in NYC With Food, Music, Dancing & Costumes: "Taste of the Dominican Experience"

Minister of Tourism to Officiate Ribbon-Cutting & Special Announcements in NYC's Times Square (B'way & 45th) TODAY, December 8th at 4:00PM

Colorful Costumes, Authentically Caribbean Dome Experience, Food Tastings, Cigar-Making

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today, Sunday, December 8, 2024

914-420-8219

WHAT:

The official opening and ribbon-cutting event for the Dominican Republic's Grand Glass Dome will be in NYC's Times Square.

David Collado, Minister of Tourism, Dominican Republic, will officially cut the ribbon and deliver important remarks highlighting new info about the Dominican Republic and its tourism, which is predicted to reach a record-breaking 11 million by the end of the year.

The Minister of Tourism will also announce that New York is #1 in US visitors to the Dominican Republic with almost one million tourists this year!