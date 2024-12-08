EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Financing/Funds
Export Finance Australia (EFA) has conditionally approved a €120m (~AU$196m) commitment as part of the Vulcan's debt financing process for its Phase One integrated lithium and renewable energy project.
This approval by EFA follows the non-binding Letter of Support received by the Company in October 2023. The commitment is subject to completion of final due diligence, signing of legal documentation including Australian export contract. The Company is expecting to receive commitments from other funding parties in the coming weeks.
End of Inside Information
