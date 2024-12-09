First Bus: STEERING THE CONVERSATION: MILLENNIALS AND GEN ZS MAKE THE MOST FRIENDSHIPS ON THE BUS

Three in 10 (30%) Brits have made long-lasting friendships with people they have met on the bus

Contrary to popular belief, it's the younger generations who are nattering on the bus the most with half (46%) of Gen Z having made friends in this way

82% of Brits feel public transport plays an important role in connecting communities

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instead of plugging in headphones or burying heads in books while travelling on public transport, Brits are actually striking up conversations with strangers, as new research by First Bus, one of the UK's largest bus operators, shows nearly three in 10 (30%) have made long-lasting friendships with people they have met on the bus.

The newly commissioned research reveals that the bus is a place where chance encounters evolve into lasting friendships.

Contrary to popular belief, it's the younger generations who are nattering on the bus the most, with 17% of Millennials and 16% of Gen Z revealing they strike up conversations often with the person next to them. In fact, nearly half of Gen Z (46%) and Millennials (43%) say they've turned their fleeting conversations into meaningful friendships.

Also perhaps surprisingly, Londoners make the most friends (46%) on the bus despite being stereotyped as one of the most unfriendly regions in the UK, with the warmth of the Welsh coming in closely behind at 40%.

Regions most likely to make friends on the bus:

1. London - 46%

2. Wales - 40%

3. East of England - 36%

4. North East, West Midlands - 34%

5. East Midlands - 26%

6. North West, South West, South East, Yorkshire/Humberside - 23%

7. Northern Ireland - 22%

8. Scotland - 19%

It's clear that small talk on public transport helps strengthen community ties, as four in five (82%) agree that it's important in supporting community connections and 44% believe the bus is a vital service in their community. Also, when asked how they'd feel if the bus was no longer available for them to use, over a quarter (28%) reveal they would experience feelings of isolation.

To celebrate the role the bus plays in connecting communities through conversation, TV personality and Bristolian, Josie Gibson, joined First Bus on a tour of her local area, reminiscing on how the bus played a key role in keeping her connected to her community. Josie also spoke to a selection of everyday heroes from across the country who are doing spectacular things within their community, to make it a better place.

Speaking about the bus, Josie Gibson commented: "My time reminiscing on the journeys I used to make when I was younger has been a great reminder of the wonderful way buses offer connection for people. The bus is the unsung hero within our local communities, so I'm not surprised to hear how many people are making long -lasting connections after a brief chinwag to the person sat next to them."

Simon Pearson, Chief Commercial Officer, First Bus, commented: "The bus is more than just a mode of transport, it's a critical connector of people to each other and to their communities and without it many would feel isolated and cut off. In fact, our research shows that nearly half (44%) of people these the bus as a vital service within their community.

"It's been brilliant partnering with Josie Gibson to help promote the vital work buses do in connecting people to their local communities and we've loved getting to hear what a key part the bus played in her life and career too."

First Bus is undergoing a huge transformation as a business, focusing on its passengers, and its people. The bus can bring everyone closer together and connect communities - buses don't just move a nation, but they bring a nation together, every day.

As part of her work with First Bus, Josie met a few everyday heroes from the length and breadth of the country, shining a spotlight on the communities First Bus carries. She helped share the stories of resilience, dedication and community spirit of just a few everyday heroes, representing the everyday of the many; showing how the bus brings people together.

For more information visit firstbus.co.uk/everydayheroes

About First Bus ?

At First Bus, we are on a mission to grow bus usage. We will get behind initiatives that move people out of cars and onto bus. We're one of the UK's largest bus operators, delivering over a million passenger journeys every week for the communities we serve. Transforming our business for the better, we're putting our people and customers at the heart of all we do.???

