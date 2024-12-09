



Chigasaki, Japan, Dec 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "ULVAC") and Silicon Austria Labs GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "SAL") join forces to collaborate on the development of plasma etching processes for high-volume manufacturing of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). The wide bandwidth, low loss, and high-power efficiency are key attributes that make the material the leading choice to address the growing demands for higher data communication volumes.Lithium niobate (LN) is renowned for its excellent electro-optic, piezoelectric, and nonlinear optical properties, making it an ideal material for photonics and telecommunication applications. SAL, a leading Austrian research center for Electronics and Software Based Systems, is implementing ULVAC's plasma etching system Model "NLD-5700" to advance research & development of TFLN. The goal is to continuously advance the manufacturing processes, which are crucial to enhancing the materials' integration and scalability on 200mm platform."ULVAC is confident in the growth of the optical device field and sees it as an important field for future development. Cooperation with SAL is crucial, and we will fully support SAL's research and development by utilizing our many years of experience in the field of compounds. ULVAC will work together to achieve growth, aiming to produce results that are beneficial for both companies," said Harunori Iwai, Head of Advanced Electronics Equipment Division and Senior Director at ULVAC."ULVAC's unique plasma technology, combined with our expertise in integrated photonics, will propel innovation in emerging fields," said Dr. Mohssen Moridi, Senior Executive Director at SAL. "This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing technological breakthroughs and delivering solutions that benefit the entire microelectronics ecosystem."ULVAC and SAL are eager to collaborate in this challenging field, tackling the rising demand for greater data communication volumes and the growing complexity and diversity of an interconnected world.About ULVACULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology - vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value. For more information, visit: https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/For press enquiries, please contact Business Planning Department:https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/contact/elec_inquiry/index.htmlAbout SALSilicon Austria Labs GmbH propels ideas into innovation in the fields of microsystems, sensor systems, intelligent wireless systems, power electronics and embedded systems with a consistent research excellence and economic impact. For more information, visit: https://silicon-austria-labs.com/For press enquiries, please contact Isabella Preuer: press@silicon-austria.com