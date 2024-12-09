Birmingham, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2024) - Grey Haze is proud to announce the release of their new line of rechargeable and reusable big puff vapes. In light of the recent news that the British Government will be banning disposable vapes as of June 2025 as a response to those voicing concerns over the impact disposable vapes are having on the environment, and the hazards they pose, Grey Haze have decided they'll also be scrapping their 600 puff bars and replacing them with a new line of reusable, rechargeable vapes.

These high-capacity vapes are designed to provide vapers with a more sustainable alternative to 600 puff single use vapes, whilst also being far more cost-effective and providing better value for money, overall. They're able to produce the same amount of flavour as popular throwaway vapes, like the Elux disposable vapes, that have flooded the market in recent years as more and more people seek out simplistic, convenient devices.

Recent studies have shown that using disposable vapes has had a significant impact on the increase in electronic waste. This is in large part due to the fact that manufacturers use lithium-ion batteries in these devices.

The environment isn't the only thing being impacted by disposable devices though, as the cost of using single-use devices and constantly purchasing new ones can rapidly add up for consumers. Paired with the current Cost of Living Crisis, it makes the need for sustainable vaping habits even more urgent.

Grey Haze recognises the need for change and has sought a solution to this issue by taking on several new ranges of rechargeable vapes, and nicotine salt e-liquids like the Elux Legend Nic Salts.

The new line of reusable vape kits and e-liquids not only offer vapers a way to be more environmentally conscious by reducing the amount of waste they produce, but it also provides them with a customised experience.

The majority of these rechargeable vapes come with adjustable airflow and multiple power settings, allowing users to tailor their vaping experience to their unique needs and preferences. Additionally, Grey Haze is also taking on a new range of bar salts e-liquids that replicate the flavours of these popular disposable vapes - the Elux Firerose 5000 Nic Salts. This gives vapers the opportunity to enjoy all of their favourite flavours whilst also combating the growing issue caused by single use vapes.

Grey Haze is committed to helping promote sustainable vaping practices and habits, whilst also emphasising the importance of reducing the impact of disposable vapes on the environment. With the release of their new rechargeable line and bar salts vape juices, they hope to encourage and support consumers in making choices which are more environmentally conscious.

The new products will be available for purchase on Grey Haze's website and in select retail stores as of Saturday, the 9th of November. For more information, please visit Grey Haze's website.

As the vaping industry continues to evolve, so does Grey Haze. They remain dedicated to providing contemporary and sustainable solutions for vapers. The release of their new rechargeable line and nicotine salts e-liquids is just one step towards a more environmentally friendly future.

Join Grey Haze in their mission to reduce electronic waste and make a positive impact on the planet.

