Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2QR3K | ISIN: NO0010963275 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KT
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 06:30 Uhr
Desert Control AS: Desert Control Secures Agreement with Woodland Hills Country Club for Deployment of Water Conservation Technology

SANDNES, Norway, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has signed an agreement through its U.S. subsidiary, Desert Control Americas Inc., with Woodland Hills Country Club (WHCC) for the deployment of Desert Control's proprietary water conservation solution across 43 acres of WHCC's golf course located in Woodland Hills, California.

The agreement is structured around an outcome-based business model that generates monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for Desert Control, calculated on achieved water savings with aligned incentives between both parties to maximize results. The total contract value for Desert Control has the potential to exceed NOK 8.5 million, contingent on achieving a minimum of 25% water savings over five years, representing significant economic benefits for Woodland Hills Country Club, as water cost has become by far the largest operational expense and continues to rise every year.

"We are honored to collaborate with Woodland Hills Country Club, a partner with deep historical roots in the golf industry that shares our vision for sustainability and responsible water management," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "By adopting our water conservation solution, the club makes a forward-thinking leap toward reducing water consumption while maintaining premium turf quality, aligning environmental stewardship with economic benefits."

The agreement includes implementing Desert Control's water conservation technology across all fairways, tees, and roughs of the golf course. The rollout is scheduled to coincide with the club's regular turf aeration and maintenance activities, targeted for April 2025. Desert Control's solution enhances soil's water retention capacity, enabling reduced irrigation needs without compromising turf health or playability.

"This agreement is vital for the long-term economic sustainability of our club," said Rick Stegall, General Manager of Woodland Hills Country Club. "As stewards of a 100-year-old historic property, we are responsible for conserving resources, contributing to our local community, and protecting this cherished land for future generations. Water conservation is not just an environmental goal but a financial imperative, ensuring we can continue to operate efficiently while providing a premium experience for our members."

This collaboration reinforces Desert Control's ability to deliver measurable impact through outcome-based business models.

For more information, please contact:
Ole Kristian Sivertsen
President and Group CEO
Email: oks@desertcontrol.com
Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777
Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/r/desert-control-secures-agreement-with-woodland-hills-country-club-for-deployment-of-water-conservati,c4078204

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/i/credit-whcc,c3359855

Credit WHCC

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22706/4078204/890173ceb245c8d5.pdf

Press Release DSRT WHCC 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desert-control-secures-agreement-with-woodland-hills-country-club-for-deployment-of-water-conservation-technology-302325821.html

