Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
09.12.24
08:01 Uhr
63,70 Euro
+0,10
+0,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis completes share buyback program and reports final transactions

Arcadis completes share buyback program and reports final transactions

Amsterdam, December 9, 2024 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 5 December 2024. Since the start of the share buyback program on 4 October 2024, a total of 810,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and commitments for stock dividend. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €63.41, for a total consideration of € 51,360,390.

Final transaction update
Arcadis has repurchased 91,858 of its own shares in the period 2 December - 5 December 2024 at an average price of €63.21. The total consideration of this repurchase was € 5,806,498.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • Week 9 - Press Release on completion of share buyback program and final transations, 9 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd3cff1c-bd3a-4c9a-99ca-789bd362cb62)
  • Week 9 - Transaction details under share buyback program, 9 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d5b82b4-ead6-4a16-b3d8-938c046ca61b)

