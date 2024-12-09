Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
06.12.24
17:39 Uhr
27,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20028,00008:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned Belgium has obtained commitments for the financing of EUR 345 million subject to completion of the reverse cross-border merger

Finanznachrichten News

In the prospect of the reverse cross-border legal merger whereby Vastned Retail N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium NV (Euronext Brussels: VASTB), will merge with and into Vastned Belgium on 1 January 2025 (after fulfilment of customary conditions), Vastned Belgium NV today announces that it has obtained commitments for a total amount of EUR 345 million in credit lines (the Financing).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Press release - Refinancing Reverse Merger (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/413dc24f-b68b-420f-9fc4-3a26388d7b64)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.