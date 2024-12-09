Inaugural INSEAD-SUAD Conference drives crucial dialogue on strategies for successful negotiation in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, in partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), recently hosted the inaugural Negotiating in the Middle East Conference at the INSEAD Middle East Campus. The conference featured distinguished speakers and panels across key negotiation topics, including the UAE Unification, sustainable future, and the business and government intersection.

H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to HH the President, Chancellor UAE University delivered the keynote speech. He reflected on Sheikh Zayed's leadership and the negotiations that achieved lasting peace and unity among the emirates. He said, "Sheikh Zayed's leadership during the unification process was defined by his ability to translate lofty ideals into practical actions. His investments in infrastructure, diplomacy, financial generosity, and strategic foresight were crucial both to unification and to the nation's later success as a nation. These leadership traits were inspired and sustained by a fundamental philosophy of humanitarianism. This translated into the character of his vision and approach, and results today in a set of identifiable values that continue to inspire the UAE's identity, leadership, and forward trajectory."

Dr Anja Merz, Negotiation Expert at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), commented: "H.E. Nusseibeh helped us understand Sheikh Zayed's humanistic approach of moderation and tolerance. He emphasized that having an oil-rich country is not a sufficient condition for constructing a healthy, educated, and innovative country. Sorbonne University is grateful to be part of this vision and committed to increasing awareness and knowledge about Negotiation and Conflict management."

During the Dialogue session "The legacy of successful negotiations - from past to present", H.E. Dr Yasir Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Gov Academy, discussed how Sheikh Zayed's foundational values continue to shape the UAE's development, guiding both government and business efforts to foster societal growth and innovation.

Horacio Falcão, Professor of Management Practice of Decision Sciences at INSEAD, commented: "By connecting past negotiation successes to current strategies, leaders across sectors are building on Sheikh Zayed's principles to drive sustainable progress and forge a prosperous and resilient future for country. As a business school deeply committed to the region, INSEAD is proud to take the lead in fostering such critical conversations to positively impact business and society."

Panels Addressing Modern Negotiation Challenges

" Negotiating for a Sustainable Future ": This panel explored the critical intersection of business and environmental sustainability, with panelists sharing insights and real-world examples of aligning corporate and environmental goals.

": This panel explored the critical intersection of business and environmental sustainability, with panelists sharing insights and real-world examples of aligning corporate and environmental goals. " Negotiating at the Interface between Business and Government ": Panelists discussed strategies to foster cooperation, navigate complex stakeholder landscapes and create collaborative partnerships that maximize the strengths of both sectors.

": Panelists discussed strategies to foster cooperation, navigate complex stakeholder landscapes and create collaborative partnerships that maximize the strengths of both sectors. "Pushing the AI Frontier in Negotiating: From Education to Real Deals": AI experts discussed how technology is transforming negotiation training, strategy, and execution.

The Arabic version of the free Negotiation Course for the World was launched during the event. For more information, visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571975/INSEAD_Professor_Horacio_Falcao_H_E_Dr_Yasir_Al_Naqbi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506154/5057546/INSEAD_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-insead-suad-conference-drives-crucial-dialogue-on-strategies-for-successful-negotiation-in-the-middle-east-302325893.html