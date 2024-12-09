China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Successful Holding of UniCom International Technology Conference in Hong Kong: Announcing the Establishment of Hong Kong Innovation Research Institute and Refreshing International Brand



09-Dec-2024 / 14:30 UTC+8

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Successful Holding of UniCom International Technology Conference in Hong Kong: Announcing the Establishment of Hong Kong Innovation Research Institute and Refreshing International Brand On December 5, 2024, the UniCom International Technology Conference (UITC) was successfully held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With the theme of "Intelligence Connecting Future," the conference marked the official establishment of the China Unicom (Hong Kong) Innovation Research Institute, unveiled China Unicom's refreshed international brand, and launched the "Union for Partners - Technology" (UPT), a cooperative partner program for technological innovation. Over 200 attendees from governments, industries, academia, and research institutions worldwide participated in the event. Looking ahead, China Unicom will adhere to the "Three Persistences" and strive to provide "Three Services." Firstly, it will persist in innovation-driven development to serve its core business. Leveraging Hong Kong's capabilities in basic research and key technology breakthroughs, China Unicom will deepen technological integration and innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, cross-border networks, and cybersecurity. Secondly, it will persist in open cooperation to serve Hong Kong's goal of becoming an international innovation and technology hub. By actively establishing extensive and in-depth partnerships with globally renowned research institutions, universities, and enterprises, China Unicom aims to promote the development of Hong Kong's technological innovation cooperation and enhance its global influence. Thirdly, it will persist in the commercialization of research outcomes to serve Hong Kong's local industrial upgrading. By leveraging technological innovation to drive industrial innovation, China Unicom seeks to facilitate the transition from "laboratory" to "production line," promoting the productization of technology, the industrialization of products, and the growth of industries. China Unicom is comprehensively building its technological innovation system and strategically planning regional innovation layouts. As China Unicom's first group-level innovation research institute established outside the mainland China, the China Unicom (Hong Kong) Research Innovation Institute is a vital component of its innovation capability system. During the conference, China Unicom unveiled three major innovation achievements: Multimodal Algorithm Network Interconnection Demonstration, .Hong Kong Super Intelligent Computing Cloud Brain and Cross-border Data Compliance Intelligent Brain. During the conference, China Unicom introduced its international brand, UniCom. UniCom encapsulates China Unicom's aspirations for global expansion with the goal of exploring the vast blue ocean of the digital economy worldwide. China Unicom aims to achieve a United development through Unique innovative products and services, collaborating closely with global partners. It strives to strengthen global Communication infrastructures and harness the potential of Computation, to foster a collaborative and co-creative global Community. At the conference, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Innovation Research Institute, together with key partners, jointly launched the "UPT" cooperative partner program. Facing the future, China Unicom is ready to collaborate with numerous partners to develop new technologies, introduce new products, and provide new services. By aligning with Hong Kong's development trajectory and fostering comprehensive competitive advantages, China Unicom aims to catalyze the vibrant growth of the digital economy's high-quality development in Hong Kong and beyond.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



