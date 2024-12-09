Acquisition will help expand electricity retailer partnerships across Europe to drive savings for customers with distributed energy resources

Kapacity.io, a European leader in heat pump optimization and flexibility, has been acquired by EnergyHub, North America's largest provider of residential flexibility solutions. Backed by EnergyHub's resources and experience, Kapacity.io will continue to focus on expanding partnerships with electricity retailers and heat pump manufacturers to unlock the benefits of residential flexibility for consumers.

EnergyHub's distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) manages more than 1.5 million distributed energy resources (DERs) across over 100 utility programs in North America. Kapacity.io helps retailers optimize the energy consumption of heat pumps on dynamic tariffs and other flexibility offerings and provides congestion management and grid balancing services to distribution system operators (DSOs) and transmission system operators (TSOs), all while helping customers save money without sacrificing comfort.

"This partnership opens exciting new avenues for our technology," said Jaakko Rauhala, co-founder and CEO at Kapacity.io. "With EnergyHub's support, we're poised to grow our capabilities, broaden our partnerships across Europe, and deliver a better customer experience while contributing to a more efficient, decarbonized power grid."

Combining Kapacity.io's expertise in European markets with EnergyHub's track record building North America's largest residential flexibility programs will unlock new opportunities for managing multiple device types-including electric vehicles, behind-the-meter battery storage, thermostats, and more-to deliver critical grid services across Europe.

"Acquiring Kapacity.io will enable EnergyHub's plan to grow VPPs outside North America," said Seth Frader-Thompson, CEO at EnergyHub. "Kapacity.io's team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us expand into Europe and scale the benefits of DER flexibility globally."

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading Edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's DERMS platform to manage all types of distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 70 utilities in North America to manage more than 2.0 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Kapacity.io

Kapacity.io is a European leader in optimizing heat pump performance and managing distributed energy resources to support grid operations. With a strong focus on integrating renewable energy technologies, Kapacity.io works closely with retailers and device manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions in Europe.

