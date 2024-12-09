Zibo, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Kima Chemical, the biggest cellulose ether maker in China, is proud to say that it can make an amazing 20,000 tons of cellulose ether every year. This success shows that the company is dedicated to providing top-notch cellulose ether goods in many fields, such as building, medicine, food, makeup, and more.









Kima Chemical, which is situated in the historically rich and cosmopolitan city of Zibo, combines trading, manufacturing, and research & development to provide its clients creative ideas. Among others, the firm specializes in manufacturing Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC), Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC), Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose (MHEC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), and Redispersible Polymer Powder (RDP). Among the many uses these materials serve are tile adhesives, dry mixed mortar, wall putty, paints, and detergues.

Being a consistent source of cellulose derivatives makes Kima Chemical proud as it guarantees that every product satisfies the highest quality criteria. The company's commitment to helping other sectors with outstanding goods and the rising demand for cellulose ether in worldwide markets help to explain the increase of its manufacturing capacity. Eric lee, CEO of Kima Chemical, stated, "We are delighted to announce our annual production capacity of 20,000 tons of cellulose ether. This milestone not only supports our position in the industry but also reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Kima Chemical maintains its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility as company develops and expands, always focused on providing outstanding value to its clients.

Based in Zibo, China, Kima Chemical Co., Ltd. is a professional cellulose ether producer. Kima Chemical specializes in a range of cellulose derivatives that benefit many sectors with a total manufacturing capacity of 20,000 tons yearly. The firm is committed to provide premium goods supported by thorough research and development thus guaranteeing market leadership and client pleasure.

For more information about Kima Chemical and its product offerings, please visit www.kimachemical.com/ or contact us at +86-15169331170.

