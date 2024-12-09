InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 09

Purchase of own shares

The Company announces that on 06 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 06 December 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 994 Lowest price paid per share: £ 101.0000 Highest price paid per share: £ 101.4000 Average price paid per share: £ 101.1684

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,342,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 994 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 06 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 994 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 101.4000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 101.0000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 101.1684

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 06/12/2024 10:49:41 GMT 5 101.4000 XLON 1120772395376105 06/12/2024 11:23:44 GMT 1 101.1500 XLON 1120772395377788 06/12/2024 11:23:44 GMT 5 101.1500 XLON 1120772395377789 06/12/2024 12:17:32 GMT 5 101.2500 XLON 1120772395380258 06/12/2024 13:06:14 GMT 5 101.0500 XLON 1120772395382274 06/12/2024 13:56:18 GMT 5 101.1500 XLON 1120772395384957 06/12/2024 14:41:16 GMT 6 101.4000 XLON 1120772395386943 06/12/2024 14:49:18 GMT 5 101.2500 XLON 1120772395387255 06/12/2024 15:16:24 GMT 5 101.2000 XLON 1120772395388424 06/12/2024 15:37:50 GMT 51 101.2500 XLON 1120772395391454 06/12/2024 15:38:04 GMT 52 101.2500 XLON 1120772395391498 06/12/2024 15:43:21 GMT 48 101.3500 XLON 1120772395392203 06/12/2024 15:53:25 GMT 38 101.3500 XLON 1120772395393121 06/12/2024 16:00:39 GMT 39 101.3000 XLON 1120772395393953 06/12/2024 16:03:53 GMT 37 101.2500 XLON 1120772395394326 06/12/2024 16:07:13 GMT 39 101.2000 XLON 1120772395394678 06/12/2024 16:11:54 GMT 51 101.3500 XLON 1120772395395086 06/12/2024 16:18:45 GMT 44 101.0500 XLON 1120772395395747 06/12/2024 16:23:10 GMT 49 101.0000 XLON 1120772395396160 06/12/2024 16:29:09 GMT 51 101.0000 XLON 1120772395396934 06/12/2024 16:38:35 GMT 42 101.0500 XLON 1120772395398099 06/12/2024 16:51:40 GMT 13 101.1000 XLON 1120772395399684 06/12/2024 16:51:40 GMT 37 101.1000 XLON 1120772395399685 06/12/2024 16:55:32 GMT 47 101.1500 XLON 1120772395400329 06/12/2024 17:05:27 GMT 47 101.2000 XLON 1120772395401524 06/12/2024 17:05:30 GMT 1 101.1500 XLON 1120772395401539 06/12/2024 17:06:08 GMT 1 101.1500 XLON 1120772395401571 06/12/2024 17:06:08 GMT 38 101.1500 XLON 1120772395401572 06/12/2024 17:08:23 GMT 47 101.0000 XLON 1120772395401872 06/12/2024 17:13:25 GMT 20 101.1000 XLON 1120772395402742 06/12/2024 17:13:25 GMT 22 101.1000 XLON 1120772395402743 06/12/2024 17:19:10 GMT 18 101.1500 XLON 1120772395403620 06/12/2024 17:19:10 GMT 49 101.1500 XLON 1120772395403621 06/12/2024 17:23:43 GMT 51 101.1000 XLON 1120772395404254 06/12/2024 17:29:42 GMT 20 101.2000 XLON 1120772395405334

