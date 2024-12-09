Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 09

Finanznachrichten News

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / The Company announces that on 06 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

06 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

994

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 101.0000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 101.4000

Average price paid per share:

£ 101.1684

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,342,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 994 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 06 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

994

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 101.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 101.0000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 101.1684

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

06/12/2024

10:49:41

GMT

5

101.4000

XLON

1120772395376105

06/12/2024

11:23:44

GMT

1

101.1500

XLON

1120772395377788

06/12/2024

11:23:44

GMT

5

101.1500

XLON

1120772395377789

06/12/2024

12:17:32

GMT

5

101.2500

XLON

1120772395380258

06/12/2024

13:06:14

GMT

5

101.0500

XLON

1120772395382274

06/12/2024

13:56:18

GMT

5

101.1500

XLON

1120772395384957

06/12/2024

14:41:16

GMT

6

101.4000

XLON

1120772395386943

06/12/2024

14:49:18

GMT

5

101.2500

XLON

1120772395387255

06/12/2024

15:16:24

GMT

5

101.2000

XLON

1120772395388424

06/12/2024

15:37:50

GMT

51

101.2500

XLON

1120772395391454

06/12/2024

15:38:04

GMT

52

101.2500

XLON

1120772395391498

06/12/2024

15:43:21

GMT

48

101.3500

XLON

1120772395392203

06/12/2024

15:53:25

GMT

38

101.3500

XLON

1120772395393121

06/12/2024

16:00:39

GMT

39

101.3000

XLON

1120772395393953

06/12/2024

16:03:53

GMT

37

101.2500

XLON

1120772395394326

06/12/2024

16:07:13

GMT

39

101.2000

XLON

1120772395394678

06/12/2024

16:11:54

GMT

51

101.3500

XLON

1120772395395086

06/12/2024

16:18:45

GMT

44

101.0500

XLON

1120772395395747

06/12/2024

16:23:10

GMT

49

101.0000

XLON

1120772395396160

06/12/2024

16:29:09

GMT

51

101.0000

XLON

1120772395396934

06/12/2024

16:38:35

GMT

42

101.0500

XLON

1120772395398099

06/12/2024

16:51:40

GMT

13

101.1000

XLON

1120772395399684

06/12/2024

16:51:40

GMT

37

101.1000

XLON

1120772395399685

06/12/2024

16:55:32

GMT

47

101.1500

XLON

1120772395400329

06/12/2024

17:05:27

GMT

47

101.2000

XLON

1120772395401524

06/12/2024

17:05:30

GMT

1

101.1500

XLON

1120772395401539

06/12/2024

17:06:08

GMT

1

101.1500

XLON

1120772395401571

06/12/2024

17:06:08

GMT

38

101.1500

XLON

1120772395401572

06/12/2024

17:08:23

GMT

47

101.0000

XLON

1120772395401872

06/12/2024

17:13:25

GMT

20

101.1000

XLON

1120772395402742

06/12/2024

17:13:25

GMT

22

101.1000

XLON

1120772395402743

06/12/2024

17:19:10

GMT

18

101.1500

XLON

1120772395403620

06/12/2024

17:19:10

GMT

49

101.1500

XLON

1120772395403621

06/12/2024

17:23:43

GMT

51

101.1000

XLON

1120772395404254

06/12/2024

17:29:42

GMT

20

101.2000

XLON

1120772395405334

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
