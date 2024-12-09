InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 09

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / The Company announces that on 06 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
06 December 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
994
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 101.0000
Highest price paid per share:
£ 101.4000
Average price paid per share:
£ 101.1684
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,342,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 994 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 06 December 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
994
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 101.4000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 101.0000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 101.1684
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
06/12/2024
10:49:41
GMT
5
101.4000
XLON
1120772395376105
06/12/2024
11:23:44
GMT
1
101.1500
XLON
1120772395377788
06/12/2024
11:23:44
GMT
5
101.1500
XLON
1120772395377789
06/12/2024
12:17:32
GMT
5
101.2500
XLON
1120772395380258
06/12/2024
13:06:14
GMT
5
101.0500
XLON
1120772395382274
06/12/2024
13:56:18
GMT
5
101.1500
XLON
1120772395384957
06/12/2024
14:41:16
GMT
6
101.4000
XLON
1120772395386943
06/12/2024
14:49:18
GMT
5
101.2500
XLON
1120772395387255
06/12/2024
15:16:24
GMT
5
101.2000
XLON
1120772395388424
06/12/2024
15:37:50
GMT
51
101.2500
XLON
1120772395391454
06/12/2024
15:38:04
GMT
52
101.2500
XLON
1120772395391498
06/12/2024
15:43:21
GMT
48
101.3500
XLON
1120772395392203
06/12/2024
15:53:25
GMT
38
101.3500
XLON
1120772395393121
06/12/2024
16:00:39
GMT
39
101.3000
XLON
1120772395393953
06/12/2024
16:03:53
GMT
37
101.2500
XLON
1120772395394326
06/12/2024
16:07:13
GMT
39
101.2000
XLON
1120772395394678
06/12/2024
16:11:54
GMT
51
101.3500
XLON
1120772395395086
06/12/2024
16:18:45
GMT
44
101.0500
XLON
1120772395395747
06/12/2024
16:23:10
GMT
49
101.0000
XLON
1120772395396160
06/12/2024
16:29:09
GMT
51
101.0000
XLON
1120772395396934
06/12/2024
16:38:35
GMT
42
101.0500
XLON
1120772395398099
06/12/2024
16:51:40
GMT
13
101.1000
XLON
1120772395399684
06/12/2024
16:51:40
GMT
37
101.1000
XLON
1120772395399685
06/12/2024
16:55:32
GMT
47
101.1500
XLON
1120772395400329
06/12/2024
17:05:27
GMT
47
101.2000
XLON
1120772395401524
06/12/2024
17:05:30
GMT
1
101.1500
XLON
1120772395401539
06/12/2024
17:06:08
GMT
1
101.1500
XLON
1120772395401571
06/12/2024
17:06:08
GMT
38
101.1500
XLON
1120772395401572
06/12/2024
17:08:23
GMT
47
101.0000
XLON
1120772395401872
06/12/2024
17:13:25
GMT
20
101.1000
XLON
1120772395402742
06/12/2024
17:13:25
GMT
22
101.1000
XLON
1120772395402743
06/12/2024
17:19:10
GMT
18
101.1500
XLON
1120772395403620
06/12/2024
17:19:10
GMT
49
101.1500
XLON
1120772395403621
06/12/2024
17:23:43
GMT
51
101.1000
XLON
1120772395404254
06/12/2024
17:29:42
GMT
20
101.2000
XLON
1120772395405334
