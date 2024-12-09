Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Site Initiation Visit Completed

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes the Site Initiation Visit of the First Clinical Site for Phase I Clinical Trial of HG-CT-1

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for blood diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Site Initiation Visit at the first clinical site for its Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1 (also known as HEMO-CAR-T). The Phase I clinical trial is designed as a dose escalation study to assess the safety of HG-CT-1 in adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Patient recruitment will begin once the clinical site provides final details to the Company's clinical trials manager, Prevail Infoworks.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"This step marks a significant milestone for the Company as we advance our lead asset,HG-CT-1, into clinical trials. This study represents our commitment to developing innovative therapies for patients with R/R AML, a condition with limited treatment options.

We are excited to see patient recruitment set to begin and take the next steps in assessing the safety and treatment potential of HEMO-CAR-T. We remain dedicated to delivering transformative therapies that address critical unmet medical needs."

About AML and CAR-T Therapy

AML, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, has poor survival rates (a five-year survival rate of less than 30% in adults) and is currently treated using chemotherapy, rather than the potentially more benign and effective forms of therapy being developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. The successful development of a new therapy for AML would have a major impact on treatment and survival rates for the disease.

CAR-T therapy is a treatment in which a patient's own T-cells, a type of immune cell, are modified to recognize and kill the patient's cancer cells. The procedure involves: isolating T-cells from the patient; modifying the isolated T-cells in a laboratory using a CAR gene construct (which allows the cells to recognize the patient's cancer); amplifying (growing to large numbers) the newly modified cells; and re-introducing the cells back into the patient.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

