Scientists have developed a window that uses a semi-transparent amorphous silicon PV layer. The group tested the system in London at different inclination angles and found it can achieve a maximum electrical efficiency of 3. 6% and a maximum thermal efficiency of 17. 6%. A German-British research team has developed a novel building-integrated hybrid PV-thermal window (PVTW) that can simultaneously produce electricity and domestic hot water (DHW). "The installation of common solar panels and collectors in the built environment requires access to significant roof space, which is limited. This motivates ...

