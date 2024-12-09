A report from the European Heat Pump Association finds evidence of grants, loans or tax rebates for industrial-sized heat pumps across the continent but calls for barriers to further installations, such as a lack of awareness of their potential, to be addressed. Most European countries are offering financial subsidies or support for companies who want to invest in an industrial-size heat pump, according to a report from the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). The subsidies for industrial heat pumps in Europe report analyzes 24 countries - consisting 21 EU member states, Norway, Switzerland ...

