A Terrasmart Innovation Engineer looks at ways of overcoming weather challenges particular to the installing solar in Midwest states. From pv magazine USA Frost heave is one of the most common concerns in the Midwest and especially in Illinois, which is prone to frost heave due to the combination of bitter winters and one-of-a-kind soil composition. Because frost heave is the process of soil expanding after it absorbs water and then freezes, Illinois and other states with periods of sub-zero temperatures for prolonged periods of time are especially vulnerable. It's not possible to completely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...