Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
9 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that on Friday 6 December 2024 it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 671.512p. The highest price paid per share was 677.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 665.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,695,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,058,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
935
675.200
15:58:00
390
675.000
15:56:54
739
675.000
15:56:54
3
675.000
15:53:41
1100
675.000
15:53:31
1012
675.800
15:50:55
129
675.800
15:44:29
616
675.800
15:44:29
300
675.600
15:44:29
990
675.600
15:44:29
957
675.800
15:41:57
1000
676.200
15:39:55
65
676.200
15:39:55
1102
676.400
15:35:52
883
676.400
15:35:52
169
676.400
15:35:52
639
677.000
15:31:17
369
677.000
15:31:17
695
677.200
15:31:17
1118
677.200
15:30:00
968
676.400
15:25:24
935
677.000
15:23:10
266
677.000
15:22:54
706
677.000
15:22:54
964
677.000
15:22:54
1034
676.000
15:17:24
384
676.200
15:17:14
106
676.200
15:17:14
1136
675.200
15:12:38
1027
675.200
15:12:38
166
675.400
15:10:29
127
675.400
15:10:29
170
675.400
15:09:50
948
674.800
15:07:15
695
675.600
15:04:57
359
675.600
15:04:57
972
675.800
15:02:47
522
676.000
15:02:34
441
676.000
15:02:34
1095
676.000
15:02:05
1187
676.000
15:01:38
111
674.600
14:54:19
397
674.600
14:54:19
423
674.600
14:54:19
1130
674.800
14:52:11
925
675.000
14:50:30
960
675.400
14:50:06
355
674.600
14:44:57
706
674.600
14:44:57
560
674.800
14:44:52
404
674.800
14:44:52
281
674.800
14:44:14
281
674.800
14:44:14
552
674.800
14:44:14
549
674.000
14:39:56
1055
674.200
14:38:19
1150
674.600
14:36:30
986
674.800
14:33:43
960
674.800
14:30:25
923
674.000
14:28:35
1048
674.000
14:24:39
1078
674.200
14:24:39
982
672.800
14:15:03
1031
673.200
14:14:25
958
673.600
14:13:07
1113
672.800
14:02:43
1091
672.400
14:00:42
810
672.600
13:50:45
136
672.600
13:50:45
603
672.200
13:44:18
428
672.200
13:44:18
1098
672.800
13:41:26
929
673.000
13:38:54
965
672.600
13:35:51
1039
672.400
13:33:26
1097
672.400
13:32:05
1003
671.800
13:30:01
20
671.800
13:30:01
1013
672.200
13:24:00
925
672.600
13:24:00
1066
672.400
13:13:00
2
672.200
13:09:52
1201
672.200
13:09:03
1070
671.600
12:59:24
1100
671.600
12:59:24
939
671.200
12:47:19
1050
670.600
12:33:52
356
670.400
12:26:52
712
670.400
12:26:52
129
669.800
12:25:42
811
669.800
12:25:42
657
667.800
12:11:52
473
667.800
12:11:52
270
667.800
11:59:59
270
667.800
11:59:59
539
667.800
11:59:59
1021
667.800
11:48:35
965
668.000
11:48:35
199
667.800
11:42:42
1031
668.200
11:27:27
1120
668.000
11:10:26
155
667.200
11:06:34
155
667.200
11:06:34
646
667.200
11:06:34
374
666.600
11:00:08
625
666.600
11:00:08
392
667.400
10:53:24
747
667.400
10:53:24
1139
667.600
10:38:35
957
667.800
10:32:26
1093
667.400
10:24:46
1082
667.200
10:21:21
1082
667.400
10:21:04
899
667.200
10:18:02
640
667.200
10:18:02
81
667.000
10:08:13
938
667.000
10:08:13
1096
667.400
09:57:44
1131
668.200
09:48:29
705
668.400
09:48:27
365
668.400
09:48:27
1132
667.800
09:40:15
1151
668.000
09:39:51
1002
667.600
09:38:40
718
667.800
09:34:50
225
667.800
09:34:50
573
667.800
09:34:04
399
667.800
09:34:04
1096
668.600
09:33:33
1013
669.200
09:33:33
9
669.200
09:33:33
987
669.400
09:25:35
1068
668.000
09:16:33
1428
668.000
09:16:33
955
668.200
09:15:35
391
667.200
09:10:21
667
667.200
09:10:21
842
666.000
08:58:35
276
666.000
08:58:35
994
666.200
08:56:29
934
666.200
08:56:06
116
665.400
08:33:09
239
665.400
08:33:09
261
665.400
08:33:09
422
665.200
08:33:09
208
665.200
08:33:09
893
665.200
08:33:09
156
666.400
08:28:10
849
666.400
08:28:10
944
666.800
08:23:13
1194
666.800
08:16:19
973
665.000
08:10:19
1108
665.200
08:09:16