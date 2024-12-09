Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that on Friday 6 December 2024 it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 671.512p. The highest price paid per share was 677.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 665.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,695,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,058,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

935

675.200

15:58:00

390

675.000

15:56:54

739

675.000

15:56:54

3

675.000

15:53:41

1100

675.000

15:53:31

1012

675.800

15:50:55

129

675.800

15:44:29

616

675.800

15:44:29

300

675.600

15:44:29

990

675.600

15:44:29

957

675.800

15:41:57

1000

676.200

15:39:55

65

676.200

15:39:55

1102

676.400

15:35:52

883

676.400

15:35:52

169

676.400

15:35:52

639

677.000

15:31:17

369

677.000

15:31:17

695

677.200

15:31:17

1118

677.200

15:30:00

968

676.400

15:25:24

935

677.000

15:23:10

266

677.000

15:22:54

706

677.000

15:22:54

964

677.000

15:22:54

1034

676.000

15:17:24

384

676.200

15:17:14

106

676.200

15:17:14

1136

675.200

15:12:38

1027

675.200

15:12:38

166

675.400

15:10:29

127

675.400

15:10:29

170

675.400

15:09:50

948

674.800

15:07:15

695

675.600

15:04:57

359

675.600

15:04:57

972

675.800

15:02:47

522

676.000

15:02:34

441

676.000

15:02:34

1095

676.000

15:02:05

1187

676.000

15:01:38

111

674.600

14:54:19

397

674.600

14:54:19

423

674.600

14:54:19

1130

674.800

14:52:11

925

675.000

14:50:30

960

675.400

14:50:06

355

674.600

14:44:57

706

674.600

14:44:57

560

674.800

14:44:52

404

674.800

14:44:52

281

674.800

14:44:14

281

674.800

14:44:14

552

674.800

14:44:14

549

674.000

14:39:56

1055

674.200

14:38:19

1150

674.600

14:36:30

986

674.800

14:33:43

960

674.800

14:30:25

923

674.000

14:28:35

1048

674.000

14:24:39

1078

674.200

14:24:39

982

672.800

14:15:03

1031

673.200

14:14:25

958

673.600

14:13:07

1113

672.800

14:02:43

1091

672.400

14:00:42

810

672.600

13:50:45

136

672.600

13:50:45

603

672.200

13:44:18

428

672.200

13:44:18

1098

672.800

13:41:26

929

673.000

13:38:54

965

672.600

13:35:51

1039

672.400

13:33:26

1097

672.400

13:32:05

1003

671.800

13:30:01

20

671.800

13:30:01

1013

672.200

13:24:00

925

672.600

13:24:00

1066

672.400

13:13:00

2

672.200

13:09:52

1201

672.200

13:09:03

1070

671.600

12:59:24

1100

671.600

12:59:24

939

671.200

12:47:19

1050

670.600

12:33:52

356

670.400

12:26:52

712

670.400

12:26:52

129

669.800

12:25:42

811

669.800

12:25:42

657

667.800

12:11:52

473

667.800

12:11:52

270

667.800

11:59:59

270

667.800

11:59:59

539

667.800

11:59:59

1021

667.800

11:48:35

965

668.000

11:48:35

199

667.800

11:42:42

1031

668.200

11:27:27

1120

668.000

11:10:26

155

667.200

11:06:34

155

667.200

11:06:34

646

667.200

11:06:34

374

666.600

11:00:08

625

666.600

11:00:08

392

667.400

10:53:24

747

667.400

10:53:24

1139

667.600

10:38:35

957

667.800

10:32:26

1093

667.400

10:24:46

1082

667.200

10:21:21

1082

667.400

10:21:04

899

667.200

10:18:02

640

667.200

10:18:02

81

667.000

10:08:13

938

667.000

10:08:13

1096

667.400

09:57:44

1131

668.200

09:48:29

705

668.400

09:48:27

365

668.400

09:48:27

1132

667.800

09:40:15

1151

668.000

09:39:51

1002

667.600

09:38:40

718

667.800

09:34:50

225

667.800

09:34:50

573

667.800

09:34:04

399

667.800

09:34:04

1096

668.600

09:33:33

1013

669.200

09:33:33

9

669.200

09:33:33

987

669.400

09:25:35

1068

668.000

09:16:33

1428

668.000

09:16:33

955

668.200

09:15:35

391

667.200

09:10:21

667

667.200

09:10:21

842

666.000

08:58:35

276

666.000

08:58:35

994

666.200

08:56:29

934

666.200

08:56:06

116

665.400

08:33:09

239

665.400

08:33:09

261

665.400

08:33:09

422

665.200

08:33:09

208

665.200

08:33:09

893

665.200

08:33:09

156

666.400

08:28:10

849

666.400

08:28:10

944

666.800

08:23:13

1194

666.800

08:16:19

973

665.000

08:10:19

1108

665.200

08:09:16


