Walnut Creek, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Zadarma, a leading European VoIP provider, proudly announces its acquisition of 100% ownership of VoIPVoIP, a prominent USA-based VoIP operator. This strategic deal, finalized in 2024, strengthens Zadarma's presence in the North American market while broadening the scope of innovative services for both companies' clients.





Zadarma



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/232321_zadarma1en.jpg

With this acquisition, VoIPVoIP customers will immediately gain access to the full range of advanced features available on the Zadarma platform, including:

Virtual Phone Numbers : Establish a local presence anywhere in the world.

: Establish a local presence anywhere in the world. Cloud PBX : Flexible and feature-rich phone system solution.

: Flexible and feature-rich phone system solution. Speech Recognition & Analytics : Insights to enhance customer interactions.

: Insights to enhance customer interactions. Cloud CRM Teamsale : Manage businesses seamlessly with built-in communication tools.

: Manage businesses seamlessly with built-in communication tools. Integrations with Popular CRMs : Effortlessly connect with systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.

: Effortlessly connect with systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, and more. API Access : Customize and streamline communication workflows.

: Customize and streamline communication workflows. Call Tracking and Analytics : Gain actionable insights into marketing campaigns.

: Gain actionable insights into marketing campaigns. Custom Widgets and Plugins : Boost productivity with customized tools.

: Boost productivity with customized tools. Mobile and Desktop Apps: Stay connected, anytime and anywhere.

Zadarma's current U.S. customers will also benefit from connections with FCC-approved, USA-based operators, ensuring compliance with local regulations and providing unmatched service reliability.

About Zadarma

Founded in 2006, Zadarma is a privately held VoIP provider with offices in Burgas, Bulgaria, London, UK, Wroclaw Poland and Valencia, Spain. With 7 main data centers across 7 countries on three continents, Zadarma specializes in cloud communication solutions. The company offers services that include virtual phone numbers in over 100 countries, global calling, its own cloud PBX system, CRM, and a wide variety of in-house communication tools. With 8 interface languages and multilingual technical support, Zadarma ensures accessibility for users worldwide. With a strong presence in Europe and expanding operations globally, the company remains committed to innovation and customer-centric services.

About VoIPVoIP

VoIPVoIP.com is the consumer division of Kosmaz Technologies LLC, a privately held company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA. As a pioneer in broadband internet telephony, Kosmaz provides VoIP solutions for residential, business, and mobile customers, all supported by its own network infrastructure. Offering phone numbers in over 50 countries and some of the lowest international rates on the market with no monthly fees, the service is designed for global use.

The transition promises a seamless experience, with no disruption to VoIPVoIP services during the integration process. New customers are already using the updated platform, and existing clients can register on the new platform right now to explore its features. Both companies are committed to maintaining the high standards their customers expect while unlocking new opportunities through shared expertise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232321

SOURCE: PRNews OU