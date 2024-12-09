Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") on December 2, 2024, of the launch of Hafnia's program to repurchase up to 18,000,000 of the Company's shares in open market transactions for a total amount of up to USD 100,000,000 during the period from December 2, 2024, until no later than January 27, 2025, pursuant to an agreement with Pareto Securities AS and its subsidiary, Pareto Securities Inc. (together, "Pareto").
For the period from and including December 2, 2024, through December 6, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 2,780,000 shares at an average price of USD 5.59 per share. Please find below for a transaction overview.
Date
Trading
Venue
Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average share
price (USD)
Total daily transaction
value (USD)
Dec 2, 2024
OSE
235,000
5.57
1,309,575
Dec 2, 2024
NYSE
380,000
5.62
2,134,498
Dec 3, 2024
OSE
220,000
5.69
1,252,469
Dec 3, 2024
NYSE
375,484
5.82
2,184,115
Dec 4, 2024
OSE
270,000
5.84
1,575,749
Dec 4, 2024
NYSE
384,516
5.81
2,235,461
Dec 5, 2024
OSE
250,000
5.33
1,332,820
Dec 5, 2024
NYSE
Dec 6, 2024
OSE
265,000
5.29
1,402,291
Dec 6, 2024
NYSE
400,000
5.27
2,109,320
Period total
OSE
1,240,000
5.54
6,872,903
NYSE
1,540,000
5.63
8,663,394
Total
2,780,000
5.59
15,536,297
Previously disclosed buy-back under the program (accumulated)
OSE
NYSE
Total
Accumulated under the buy-back program
OSE
1,240,000
5.54
6,872,903
NYSE
1,540,000
5.63
8,663,394
Total
2,780,000
5.59
15,536,297
The issuer's holding of repurchased shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 3,282,358 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Hafnia's total issued share count.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the program that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 5 of the European Market Abuse Regulation.
About Hafnia Limited:
Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.
Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.
