The project adopts supercapacitor hybrid energy storage assisted frequency regulation technology, consisting of 60 sets of 3. 35 MW/6. 7 MWh battery energy storage systems and 1 set of 3 MW/6-minute supercapacitor energy storage system. From ESS News Longyuan Power, a subsidiary of China's state-owned mining and energy company CHN Energy, has successfully connected to the grid the first phase of its landmark 320 MW/640 MWh energy storage project in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province. The 200 MW/400 MWh energy storage project, the largest electrochemical storage facility in Shandong, is now operational, ...

