Australian solar module manufacturing is nearing large-scale production, as SunDrive has achieved a copper plating production yield exceeding 99%, while also signing a deal with Capral Aluminium. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based SunDrive Solar has achieved a copper plating production yield of more than 99% at its commercial pilot facility in Australia, turning the cells into modules. It has developed a cell metallization technology that uses copper, which is approximately 100 times cheaper and 1,000 times more abundant than commonly used silver. The recent milestone is supported by an AUD ...

