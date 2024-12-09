Waaree Energies has secured NABL India accreditation for the PV Module Test Lab (PMTL) at its Chikhli module manufacturing facility in in the Indian state of Gujarat. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has secured NABL India accreditation for the PV Module Test Lab (PMTL) at its module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat. It was Waaree's second NABL accreditation, following its first for the Thumb manufacturing facility. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a globally recognized laboratory accreditation body, granted the recognition under ...

