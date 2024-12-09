Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Finanznachrichten News

AUCH, France, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and customer support, was named one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency, and visibility to the supply chain space.

Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the 2024 Top Software & Tech providers for SENTINEL, our label printing automation solution," said Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "In a recent survey we conducted, nearly 50% of respondents said automation is what will help their business the most in the next five years. SENTINEL does just that for labeling."

SENTINEL decodes any type of data and automatically maps it to text, barcodes, or images on a label template and enables label printing to be initiated out of a business system. This is especially valuable for manufacturing environments where data from systems like SAP and Oracle needs to be seamlessly integrated into the labeling process.

The latest version of SENTINEL was enhanced to further streamline operations:

  • Optimize print speed, so all print jobs initiate rapidly, even upon startup.
  • Email pick lists or advanced shipping notices simultaneously with label print requests.
  • Manage printing processes and return files, like label previews or PDFs, via REST API.

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization, and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To learn more about TEKLYNX label printing automation solution, visit teklynx.com/sentinel.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-named-recipient-of-2024-top-software--tech-award-302289323.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.