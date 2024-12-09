TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

AUCH, France, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and customer support, was named one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency, and visibility to the supply chain space.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the 2024 Top Software & Tech providers for SENTINEL, our label printing automation solution," said Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "In a recent survey we conducted, nearly 50% of respondents said automation is what will help their business the most in the next five years. SENTINEL does just that for labeling."

SENTINEL decodes any type of data and automatically maps it to text, barcodes, or images on a label template and enables label printing to be initiated out of a business system. This is especially valuable for manufacturing environments where data from systems like SAP and Oracle needs to be seamlessly integrated into the labeling process.

The latest version of SENTINEL was enhanced to further streamline operations:

Optimize print speed, so all print jobs initiate rapidly, even upon startup.

Email pick lists or advanced shipping notices simultaneously with label print requests.

Manage printing processes and return files, like label previews or PDFs, via REST API.

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization, and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To learn more about TEKLYNX label printing automation solution, visit teklynx.com/sentinel.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better with TEKLYNX.

