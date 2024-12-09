DDPAI Expands Its Presence in Poland with RTV EURO AGD and Media Expert

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI, the leading Chinese dashcam brand, has further strengthened its presence in Poland by partnering with two of the country's largest electronics retailers: RTV EURO AGD and Media Expert. This collaboration significantly enhances DDPAI's reach in the Polish market, offering local consumers easy access to its high-quality dashcam products.

RTV EURO AGD, with 328 stores across 218 towns, and Media Expert, Poland's largest electronics retailer with 580 stores nationwide, both feature DDPAI's advanced dashcam models, including the N1 Dual (1080P Dual-Channel Dashcam), Z40 Dual GPS (4K Dashcam with GPS), and MINI Pro (Compact 2K Dashcam). Customers can explore these products both in-store and online via their respective platforms: euro.com.pl and mediaexpert.pl.

"Poland is an important market for DDPAI, and we're thrilled to collaborate with RTV EURO AGD and Media Expert," said Leo Luo, CEO of DDPAI. "These partnerships reflect our commitment to delivering premium, user-friendly dashcam solutions that enhance driving safety. Through these trusted retailers, Polish customers can now easily find DDPAI's products, backed by expert customer support."

As China's leading dashcam brand, DDPAI is known for its innovative products, including 4K recording, AI-powered motion detection, and advanced parking monitoring. With its entry into RTV EURO AGD and Media Expert, DDPAI aims to provide Polish drivers with the latest in dashcam technology, offering enhanced security and peace of mind on the road.

For more information, customers can visit RTV EURO AGD and Media Expert stores, or shop online to explore the full range of DDPAI dashcams .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574243/Produkty_DDPAI_sa__juz__doste_pne_w_sklepach_RTV_Euro_AGD_i_Media_Expert_w_Polsce.jpg

