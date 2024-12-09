Cruise Critic Names the U.K.'s Top Cruise Lines of the Year in 2024's 'Best in Cruise Awards'

P&O Cruises named the 'Best Cruise Line of the Year' in the Mainstream Category; Explora, Viking and HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) also receive the top honour in their respective categories

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic®, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has named the winners of its 16th annual cruise awards in its new Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards - naming the U.K.'s best cruise lines and destinations of the year, based on expert insight and traveller ratings. This year's awards are the site's most comprehensive to-date, combining the highly coveted editor-selected awards with the site's popular consumer-led Cruisers' Choice awards, which are based entirely on ratings and reviews from cruisers over the past year.

"Our team of editors and writers has cruised to just about every corner of the globe this year," shares Adam Coulter, Executive Editor of Cruise Critic UK. "From the Arctic and Galapagos, to the Caribbean and Alaska. On cruises with family, to couples' getaways and solo adventures. And one thing that we can say with absolute confidence is that there's never been a better time to find a cruise ship to suit your needs - and this year's awards highlight just that."

2024 Award Highlights

Mainstream Awards

Best Mainstream Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "P&O Cruises are by far the biggest U.K. cruise line, but it's not a position the line takes lightly, constantly striving to up their game. This is a line that 100% knows its guests, and does not miss a beat in terms of delivering what they want - time and again."





P&O Cruises Best New Ship: Cunard's Queen Anne

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Cunard's first new vessel in 14 years, Queen Anne is an undeniably beautiful ship that strikes the perfect balance to achieve a timeless yet modern cruising experience. Queen Anne's wellness programme is among the best at sea, the Pavilion pool feels like a chic resort, and dining includes a partnership with Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr."

River Awards

Best River Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "The choice of rivers, the quality of cuisine, the consistency of service, the depth of enrichment and the inclusivity when it comes to drinks and shore excursions, makes Viking a clear winner for us when it comes to river cruises."





Viking Cruises Best New River Ship: Viking Hathor & Viking Sobek

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Viking Hathor & Viking Sobek offer a comfortable and stylish way to explore Egypt. For those who know Viking, they feel familiar, with the line's hallmark Nordic decor and quiet luxury. Yet they're clearly designed for the Nile, both offering an immense top deck that provides shaded views of the scenery as the ships pass by."

Luxury Awards

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Excellent dining, fabulous pools and posh suites with delightful extras make a luxury sailing out-of-this-world, and that's what Explora Journeys has produced in just a few years on the water. Entering an Explora Journeys ship is like walking into a luxury hotel, from an eye-catching Lobby Bar to the Steinway piano and one-of-a-kind shopping."





Explora Journeys Best New Luxury Ship: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection set the luxury bar high with first ship Evrima and has taken it to the next level with second ship Ilma. Coming in at roughly twice the size of its older sister, Ilma retains the outstanding service levels, stunning accommodation and cuisine of Michelin-star quality which defines this brand. We especially love that in a second-in-class ship, Ritz-Carlton has refined the original blueprint, to perfection."

Expedition Awards

Best Expedition Cruise Line: HX Hurtigruten Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "With five dedicated expedition ships, including two new-builds and three recently refurbished, HX offers expedition travel to both Poles, Spitsbergen, the Canadian Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and the Galapagos. The line also places a strong emphasis on environmental and scientific discovery, backed up with outstanding expedition teams."





HX Hurtigruten Expeditions Best Itineraries: Ponant

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Ponant is always devising new routes that will make you grab a map. From cruises that traverse the North Pole to sailings that dive deep into Indonesia, Ponant keeps developing new routes, with a fleet that includes sailing ships, small expedition ships and one of the industry's most powerful icebreakers."

2024 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards

Mainstream Category

Best Mainstream Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Best New Ship: Cunard's Queen Anne

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: P&O Cruises

Best for Romance: Princess Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

Best Service: Holland America Line

Best for Solo Travelers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises' MSC Yacht Club

Best Value for Money: Marella

Best App: MSC Cruises

Best U.K. Departure Port:Southampton

Best U.K. Port of Call: Liverpool

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: Viking

Best New River Ship: Viking Hathor & Viking Sobek

Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Best for Entertainment: Scenic

Best Enrichment: Viking Cruises

Best for Families: A-ROSA

Best for First-Timers: TUI River Cruises

Best for Romance: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best Service: Viking

Best for Solo Travelers: Saga River Cruises

Best Value for Money: TUI River Cruises

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Best New Luxury Ship: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma

Best Cabins: Silversea Cruises

Best Dining: Explora Journeys

Best Enrichment: Viking

Best for Families: Explora Journeys

Best for Romance: Emerald Yacht Cruises

Best Itineraries: Windstar

Best Service: Crystal

Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Hebridean Island Cruises

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Seabourn

Expedition Category

Best Expedition Cruise Line: HX

Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best Itineraries: Ponant

Best for Light Expedition: Viking

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best Science Offerings: HX

Best Service: Seabourn

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Swan Hellenic

Best in Antarctica: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best in the Arctic: HX

Best in the Galapagos: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Cruisers' Choice Category

Top-Rated Mainstream Cruise Lines

1. Margaritaville at Sea

2. Virgin Voyages

3. Celebrity Cruises

Top-Rated River Cruise Lines

1. Avalon Waterways

2. Emerald River Cruises

3. Viking Cruises

Top-Rated Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Crystal Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Viking Cruises

Top-Rated Expedition Cruise Lines

1. Viking Cruises

2. Quark Expeditions

3. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

To view the full details of each category, visit the 2024 U.K. Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards .

About Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic® is an online cruise guide, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travellers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 650,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world's largest online cruise community where travellers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, November 2024

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

Media Contact:

Aubrey Manzo Dunn

aubrey@cruisecritic.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cruise-critic-names-the-uks-top-cruise-lines-of-the-year-in-2024s-best-in-cruise-awards-302325355.html